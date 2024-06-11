Walk-in Shower Dimensions: Standard Sizes and Layouts

In terms of luxurious bathroom upgrades, nothing can quite match a walk-in shower. As well as providing an airy space for showering, it can also give your bathroom a serious style boost. Whether you’re aiming for marble-floored opulence or sleek minimalism, the many styles, sizes and shapes of walk-in shower available will ensure you’ll be able to tailor things to your liking.

However, before you can start dreaming of pirouetting under a rainfall showerhead in your new walk-in, you’ll have to consider some slightly more mundane factors. One key consideration is your walk-in shower’s dimensions, and how it will fit into your current space. Check out our guide below for a quick explanation of what exactly constitutes a walk-in shower, the common sizes for walk-ins and how they correspond to the size of your bathroom. You’ll also find a brief overview of walk-in shower pricing.

What is a walk-in shower?

Before we pull out the measuring tape, allow us to briefly explain what exactly a walk-in shower is and how it differs from standard enclosure showers.