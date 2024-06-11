Walk-in Shower Dimensions: Standard Sizes and Layouts
Our guide below looks at some common shower types, as well as the standard dimensions and setups of walk-in showers
In terms of luxurious bathroom upgrades, nothing can quite match a walk-in shower. As well as providing an airy space for showering, it can also give your bathroom a serious style boost. Whether you’re aiming for marble-floored opulence or sleek minimalism, the many styles, sizes and shapes of walk-in shower available will ensure you’ll be able to tailor things to your liking.
However, before you can start dreaming of pirouetting under a rainfall showerhead in your new walk-in, you’ll have to consider some slightly more mundane factors. One key consideration is your walk-in shower’s dimensions, and how it will fit into your current space. Check out our guide below for a quick explanation of what exactly constitutes a walk-in shower, the common sizes for walk-ins and how they correspond to the size of your bathroom. You’ll also find a brief overview of walk-in shower pricing.
What is a walk-in shower?
Before we pull out the measuring tape, allow us to briefly explain what exactly a walk-in shower is and how it differs from standard enclosure showers.
A walk-in shower is a type of shower enclosure designed for easy access, free movement and visual style. A walk-in shower doesn’t have a door, curtain, tub nor numerous large glass panels; it will either sit completely open in your bathroom, or be screened off by a single pane of glass or a half-wall. On the floor, walk in showers usually feature rimmed plastic splash guards or textured tiling. Other luxury features of walk-in showers include additions such as benches and seats, the incorporation of materials such as wood and marble, and more sophisticated rainfall showerheads.
A standard shower enclosure might bear some similarity to a walk-in shower and feature many of the same elements, but it is typically smaller and sealed off from the rest of the bathroom by a hinged or sliding door.
Walk-in shower dimensions
The dimensions of your walk-shower will depend on the size of your bathroom and your design preferences, but you can use the measurements below as a rough guide of what to aim for. Note that these measurements refer to the interior dimensions of the shower; they don’t include the space needed for the frame and other elements.
- For smaller bathrooms, a square area measuring 32 x 32in is generally considered the minimum whereby you can still maneuver comfortably while showering, although some experts recommend that you shouldn’t go any smaller than 36 x 36in.
- If you have a standard or medium-sized bathroom, then you’ll have room for the most common sizes of walk-in showers. Typical measurements come in at 42 x 42in to 48 x 48in for square showers, and 36 x 42in to 36 x 48in for rectangular options.
- Finally, for larger bathroom spaces, people tend to opt for rectangular layouts measuring 30 x 60in to 42 x 60in and beyond.
Walk-in shower costs
There are several factors that will influence the final cost of installing a walk-in shower. Prices can vary based on size, style and installation costs. At the low-end, the cost can range from around $500 to $1,000, while larger or more refined showers can come in anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000, before installation fees. For a more detailed breakdown and information on getting quotes for your project, check out our full walk-in shower costs explainer.