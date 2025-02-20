How to Convert a Tub Into a Shower in Seven Steps

Converting a tub into a shower is a popular project for a lot of homeowners. The benefits are easy to see: bathtubs are great for a lengthy soak, but nothing beats the speed and practicality of a shower. If your bathroom is on the small side, a shower is also that much more compact than a tub (usually). And let’s not forget how much less water showers use than tubs.

Whether you want something grand and stylish or prefer simplicity and minimalism, converting a tub into a shower is a job that a competent DIYer can tackle themselves. And even if your skills don’t quite stretch to every stage of the process, there are still parts that you can do yourself. Here we look at the steps you need to take and what tools you’ll need to get the job done.

How to convert a tub into a shower: Step by step

1. Measure and plan

The first step is to decide what type of shower you want to replace the tub and measure up to make sure it will fit. A shower kit is often a good choice as it has everything you need to install a shower. If it doesn’t fit directly into the current footprint of the tub there will be more work involved such as modifying the floor and finishing the walls.

The alternative option is to measure up the area and get a shower that will fit where the tub currently sits. A lot of rectangular shaped showers are designed to fit the footprint of a tub. Make sure to check with the local authority to see if you will need a permit to perform any conversion work.

2. Get your tools

Once you’ve decided on what type of shower you want, get the tools you need. These will typically include the following:

Pipe wrench

Bucket

Oscillating multitool

Hammer

Pry bar

Tape measure

Saw

Sealant

Screwdriver

Caulk gun

3. Remove the tub

The first thing to do is switch off the water supply to ensure that you don’t get any water leaking across the floor. Start the removal process by disconnecting any pipework from the faucets and drain. Use a pipe wrench and place a container under the connection to catch any water that will spill out. Now remove any fixings that might be holding the tub in place.

You may need to remove any tiles, wall panels, and flooring around the tub to help with removal. An oscillating multitool, hammer, and pry bar should be all you need to detach the tub from the wall and floor. If you have a fiberglass or plastic tub you can cut it up into sections for easier removal. Now take the tub out of the room you are working in and place it out of the way.

Finally remove any tiles and flooring as needed, so you have a clear space for the new shower area. If you haven’t already measured the space, now’s your chance.

4. Upgrade plumbing

The pipework for a bathtub will be different to what you’ll need to install a shower. For example, the drain may be in a different place and the shower faucets will be up the wall rather than at a lower level.

So you will need to adjust the pipework to fit your new shower configuration. Typically you will be able to extend or reroute the current pipework to fit. Make sure to measure up and mark out where the new piping needs to go before starting. Unsure about how to upgrade or redirect the current plumbing? Call in a professional.

5. Install waterproofing and shower pan

First lay down the shower pan to make sure that it lines up with the drain hole. If you measured correctly it should line up. If not, make any fine adjustments. Now you will need to install any waterproofing to protect the floor and walls. You can install a waterproof liner on the floor and part way up the walls. Or, use waterproof cement board along with a waterproof membrane such as RedGard.

Once the waterproofing has been installed, it’s time to install the shower pan if using one. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on installation. This typically involves laying a mortar bed to lay the pan on or a layer of adhesive. The alternative is to tile the floor, but a pan is more robust and less likely to leak.

6. Fix the walls

There are two options for the walls of a shower – panels or tiles. If you lack tiling skills, try panels as these are easier and faster to fit and involve less work. First measure up and cut your panels to fit. Remember to measure up and cut any holes for faucets and shower heads if needed.

A tip here is to sand the back of the panel to help adhesion to the walls. Now add any trim to the walls, panels often sit in these. Add adhesive sealant to the back of the panel, the inside of the trim, place on the wall (leave a small gap at the bottom) and press, and leave to dry.

Repeat the process until all panels are in place. Then apply a suitable waterproof sealant for any joins, or components such as faucets, on the panel to make sure they are watertight.

If tiling you need to start at the bottom of the wall and create a single level course all the way around. Add tile adhesive to the wall, place tiles using spacers at the bottom and sides and make sure they are level. Once level, continue up the wall until finished and then grout.

7. Complete shower installation

With everything else in place it’s time to add faucets, shower heads and shower doors (if using). Attach all as recommended by the manufacturer. Finally, clean up the area and use a bathroom sealant on any edges or areas that need to be watertight. Leave for a few hours and run the show for a minute or two to test if everything is good.