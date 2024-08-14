Walk-in Showers for the Elderly: Everything You Need to Know
Offering easier entry, a range of safety options and simpler customization, a walk-in shower can perfectly match the bathing needs of senior
Walk-in showers are a popular choice seen in many contemporary bathroom remodels and renovations, being favored for their spacious feel, stylish looks, and wide range of customization options. While the extra space and additional features available when installing a walk-in shower are generally positive qualities, they’re especially beneficial for seniors and those with mobility issues, allowing for easier movement in and out of the shower, plus the addition of important safety and accessibility add-ons such as grab bars and shower seats.
Below, we provide a brief introduction to walk-in showers, while further down the page you’ll find additional information on their suitability for elderly users, some possible safety features and additions that you might include as part of your installation, and a quick overview of costs and pricing.
What is a walk-in shower?
As opposed to a standard enclosure shower, which is typically separated from the rest of the bathroom on all four sides and entered via a hinged or sliding door, walk-in showers are usually open to the rest of the bathroom on at least one side. Often lacking a curtain, door, or multiple glass panels, a walk-in shower can sit fully open to your bathroom, delineated by tiled flooring, or walled off by a half-wall or single glass panel. The different options for layout and features in a walk-in shower allow you to customize it to the user’s needs. To get more information on walk-in shower sizes and layouts, check out our full article.
Why are walk-in showers suitable for the elderly?
Walk-in showers are particularly suitable for seniors or those with lower mobility as they are easier to enter and exit safely. Walk-in showers can be installed without a door barring entry, and without the raised tray edges seen in standard enclosure showers, which can prove hazardous for those with lower mobility to step over and painful to navigate for anyone suffering from joint pain. As well as being suitable for the elderly and those with mobility issues in general, walk-in shower installations also enable the addition of extra safety features for those with specific needs, which we detail briefly below.
What safety features can a walk-in shower for seniors include?
As noted above, walk-in shower installations usually provide more room for customization than standard shower installations, with accessibility features being a common add-on for many. Some of the most common safety and accessibility features seen in walk-in showers include:
- Grabs bars – Installing bars on the walls of your walk-in shower can help with balance and provide support when entering and exiting the shower or showering standing up. Grab bars also enhance safety, helping to prevent falls by giving the user something solid to hold onto should they slip or stumble.
- Shower seat – A shower seat is a good option for anyone who finds it difficult to balance or stand for long periods of time, allowing them to bathe independently from a more comfortable position.
- Movable shower head – An extendable, adjustable or handheld showerhead can allow a person with limited mobility to bathe their entire body more easily, enabling them to direct the waterflow towards them rather than have it stay in a fixed position, which could lead to discomfort.
- Non-slip flooring – Standard shower floors can often become slick and slippery, leading to a higher risk of falls and injuries, even among those people without mobility issues. While non-slip mats can help prevent such falls, walk-in showers can add additional or more permanent solutions. Adding textured tiles, grooved, or slip-resistant flooring at the time of your walk-in shower installation can significantly improve safety.
- Scald guard – An anti-scald faucet, or scald guard, prevents your shower head from ejecting water that’s dangerously hot. A scald guard can help prevent burns and damage to the sensitive skin of those people with cognitive or sensory issues, or those who have difficulty adjusting taps and levers.
How much does a walk-in shower cost?
The average cost of a walk-in shower in the US is around $6,700. As with any bathroom fixture, the range of prices paid for these installations can vary widely, ranging from as little as $500 at the bottom end to $10,000 or more for the most expensive walk-ins. The cost of your installation will ultimately depend on a number of factors, including size, material, labor, and permits, as well as the additional labor and material cost of adding accessibility and safety features.
Note, however, that even though it may be necessary to accommodate a medical condition, walk-in shower installations aren’t covered by health insurance. That said, it may still be worth checking with your provider, since some long-term policies do cover modifications that help an older person to remain in their home rather than move to an assisted-care living facility. For more information, you can check out our Walk-in Showers: Cost and Pricing guide.