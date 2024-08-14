Walk-in Showers for the Elderly: Everything You Need to Know

Walk-in showers are a popular choice seen in many contemporary bathroom remodels and renovations, being favored for their spacious feel, stylish looks, and wide range of customization options. While the extra space and additional features available when installing a walk-in shower are generally positive qualities, they’re especially beneficial for seniors and those with mobility issues, allowing for easier movement in and out of the shower, plus the addition of important safety and accessibility add-ons such as grab bars and shower seats.

Below, we provide a brief introduction to walk-in showers, while further down the page you’ll find additional information on their suitability for elderly users, some possible safety features and additions that you might include as part of your installation, and a quick overview of costs and pricing.

What is a walk-in shower?

As opposed to a standard enclosure shower, which is typically separated from the rest of the bathroom on all four sides and entered via a hinged or sliding door, walk-in showers are usually open to the rest of the bathroom on at least one side. Often lacking a curtain, door, or multiple glass panels, a walk-in shower can sit fully open to your bathroom, delineated by tiled flooring, or walled off by a half-wall or single glass panel. The different options for layout and features in a walk-in shower allow you to customize it to the user’s needs. To get more information on walk-in shower sizes and layouts, check out our full article.

Why are walk-in showers suitable for the elderly?

Walk-in showers are particularly suitable for seniors or those with lower mobility as they are easier to enter and exit safely. Walk-in showers can be installed without a door barring entry, and without the raised tray edges seen in standard enclosure showers, which can prove hazardous for those with lower mobility to step over and painful to navigate for anyone suffering from joint pain. As well as being suitable for the elderly and those with mobility issues in general, walk-in shower installations also enable the addition of extra safety features for those with specific needs, which we detail briefly below.

What safety features can a walk-in shower for seniors include?

As noted above, walk-in shower installations usually provide more room for customization than standard shower installations, with accessibility features being a common add-on for many. Some of the most common safety and accessibility features seen in walk-in showers include: