When it’s time to modernize your bathroom, introducing a shower is a classic renovation idea, but how much does a tub to shower conversion cost? Before you dive in you’ll want to know how much you will need to budget for the project. There are a lot of factors to consider, but the key components are materials and labor costs.

While costs can vary considerably, labor costs are more consistent than material costs. A high end shower conversion can easily cost four or five times the price of a basic shower conversion if you choose more expensive materials.

So what should you expect to pay? As a general guideline an average tub to shower conversion should cost somewhere between $1,500 – 4,000. But planning ahead and deciding what you want will help you get a good idea of cost. To help we delve into the costs of materials and how much you can expect to pay for labor.

Tub to shower conversion costs: Everything you need to know

What’s included in a tub to shower conversion cost?

When converting a tub to a shower you will need to consider materials and labor costs. Here we breakdown the different parts of the process and how much you can expect (on average) to spend on each.

Tub removal: $150 – 500

Upgrading pipework: $250 – 1,500

Cost of shower unit: $50 – 5,000

Shower installation costs: $250 – 1,500

New tiles and flooring: $300 – 2,000

Added extras (shower doors): $200 – 4,000

Tub removal costs

When looking to do a tub to shower conversion the first step is to get rid of the old tub before you replace it with a shower. This will involve ripping out the old tub and disposing of it properly. How much it costs for this stage of the process will vary depending on how easy or difficult it is to remove the tub. You may have intricate pipework, the tub might be in a difficult to access position, and the type of tub makes a difference. For example, old iron tubs are not as easy to remove as modern fiberglass tubs. The more complex the removal process, the more labor intensive it will be, meaning it will typically cost more.

So what can you expect to pay for tub removal and disposal? At the lower end of the scale you should expect to pay around $150 – 500 for this part of the conversion.

New pipework costs

Tubs and showers do not occupy the same size space, tubs are long and low and showers are tall and slim. Inevitably, the pipework for a tub will not be suitable for the needs of a shower, so will need to be adjusted and redirected accordingly.

For this you will need the services of a plumber which are around $30 an hour or $250 per day. As with any plumbing upgrades the overall cost will depend on the complexity of the job. Are you having a simple shower installed that needs basic plumbing? Or, are you having a specialist shower installation? The more complex a job the longer it will take and more materials are needed. Expect to pay between $250 – 1,500 for plumbing upgrades.

New shower costs

The price of a new shower can vary greatly depending on what type of shower you are looking to buy. If buying a basic shower unit you can pay as little as $50 – 300 for the essential components such as shower head, shower hose, and faucets. This won’t include a shower base and/or walls. Expect to pay from $200 – 800 for a shower pan. A simple solution is to invest in a shower kit which includes everything you need to install a shower. Prices vary from around $1,200 – 5,000 depending on type of shower and size of shower.

On top of shower costs you again need to consider installation costs. Expect to pay around $250 for a basic installation and anywhere up to $1,500 depending on different factors.

Tile and flooring costs

Typically after a tub to shower conversion you will be left with floor and wall space that need to be finished to match with the rest of the bathroom design. Tiling costs will depend on how much you pay for the tiles and how many need to be fitted. The same principle applies to tiles. The more expensive the flooring the more the cost will be.

If using basic ceramic tiles expect to pay around $5 per square foot, if using something more decorative expect to pay $15 – 20 per square foot. A tiler will charge around $30+ per hour to lay tiles, but prices can vary depending on the complexity of the job. Get quotes from two or three contractors to get a more accurate price.

Flooring costs will also depend on what you use. Ceramic tiles are typically the least expensive, while marble tiles are the more expensive, typically around twice the price. A cheaper flooring option is vinyl. You can purchase peel and stick vinyl tiles for as little as $40 for a small bathroom. And linoleum flooring can cost around the same but isn’t as easy to install, so you might need to call in a pro who typically charges around $2 per square foot. But again, complexity can increase costs.

Note these prices are for labor only. They do not include wall or subfloor preparation. This will be extra if needed.

Any extras?

Shower doors are a common addition when installing a new shower and costs can be as little as $200 – 400 for a single door. Double doors will be more, typically another $100 – 200.

Higher end shower doors will cost more with prices starting at $500, but you can easily be paying $2,000 – 4,000 depending on quality and size. Fitting will depend on the size and complexity of the shower doors, but as a general guideline you will be paying $200 – 500 for installation.