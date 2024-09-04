You may have heard a friend or family member talking recently about how they read a study or article that shows that air fryers are toxic (what they actually mean, by the way, is that they watched a TikTok). While most new technologies and appliances will undergo a period of scrutiny as they gain popularity, there are valid reasons to be concerned about health and safety generally these days – and air fryers aren’t exempt from this.

So what’s the truth then – are air fryers toxic? Our short guide below presents the facts, addresses potential misinformation, and provides you with the knowledge you need to make an informed decision before you purchase your new appliance.

Why do people worry about air fryers being toxic?

Health concerns surrounding air fryers arise as a result of the use of non-stick coatings on their cooking baskets and crisping plates, which prevent food from sticking and generally makes them much easier to clean.

While many people have concerns about the potential toxicity of non-stick coatings, the purported harm caused by these coatings is disputed and difficult to assess. This is because some non-stick coatings are safer than others, and factors such as heat levels and damage can affect how they interact with your food.

READ NEXT: Are Air Fryers Worth It?

Are non-stick coatings safe?

In general, the chemicals used in non-stick coatings are very stable and difficult to break down. They interact very little with oil, water, and heat, and therefore can easily create a barrier between your cookware and your food. However, their resistance to breaking down is also what makes them potentially dangerous, since these chemicals can remain in the environment and the human body for a long time. Of the chemical groups used to make non-stick coatings, PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have raised the most red flags with regards to their potential toxicity.