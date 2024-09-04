Are Air Fryers Toxic?
Air fryers have quickly become a popular household appliance, but are they safe to use? Find out below
You may have heard a friend or family member talking recently about how they read a study or article that shows that air fryers are toxic (what they actually mean, by the way, is that they watched a TikTok). While most new technologies and appliances will undergo a period of scrutiny as they gain popularity, there are valid reasons to be concerned about health and safety generally these days – and air fryers aren’t exempt from this.
So what’s the truth then – are air fryers toxic? Our short guide below presents the facts, addresses potential misinformation, and provides you with the knowledge you need to make an informed decision before you purchase your new appliance.
Why do people worry about air fryers being toxic?
Health concerns surrounding air fryers arise as a result of the use of non-stick coatings on their cooking baskets and crisping plates, which prevent food from sticking and generally makes them much easier to clean.
While many people have concerns about the potential toxicity of non-stick coatings, the purported harm caused by these coatings is disputed and difficult to assess. This is because some non-stick coatings are safer than others, and factors such as heat levels and damage can affect how they interact with your food.
READ NEXT: Are Air Fryers Worth It?
Are non-stick coatings safe?
In general, the chemicals used in non-stick coatings are very stable and difficult to break down. They interact very little with oil, water, and heat, and therefore can easily create a barrier between your cookware and your food. However, their resistance to breaking down is also what makes them potentially dangerous, since these chemicals can remain in the environment and the human body for a long time. Of the chemical groups used to make non-stick coatings, PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have raised the most red flags with regards to their potential toxicity.
PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid), also known as C8, is one of the most well-known PFAS, due to the legal and health-based disputes that have occurred around its use. Synthesized in the US since the 1940s, PFOA was used in several industrial settings, including the manufacture of carpets, textiles, sealants, and cookware. Throughout the course of its use, PFOA became linked to several health conditions and was declared carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. After lengthy legal challenges and health information campaigns, PFOA was phased out and is no longer produced in the US, ultimately being outlawed in 2014. The use of PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonate), another PFAS linked to health concerns, was also phased out in the US.
The most common non-stick coating currently in use is PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) – and the general consensus currently is that it poses no serious health risks.
READ NEXT: Are Air Fryers Healthy?
What are some good alternatives to these coatings?
As noted above, the non-stick coatings most closely linked with health concerns have been banned in the US, but understandably, many people are still seeking alternatives.
The best alternatives currently available to air fryer users are stainless steel trays and wire racks, commonly bundled with tabletop-oven and toaster oven-style air fryers, or ceramic non-stick coated inserts and trays, which are becoming more common in basket-style models.
If you’re looking to purchase an air fryer and have questions about its non-stick coating, check the retailer’s website for more information or contact the manufacturer directly.
How do I preserve the non-stick coating on my air fryer?
If you do choose to purchase an air fryer that uses a non-stick coating such as PTFE, you can mitigate basically all potential risk by avoiding damage to the coating through misuse. Here are a few simple tips for maintaining the integrity of your non-stick coating:
- Avoid overheating non-stick coatings. PTFE-coated surfaces are largely safe and chemically inert, but can produce dangerous gasses if heated to temperatures above 500°F.
- Use silicone or wooden utensils, instead of metal utensils that may chip and damage your non-stick coating, when interacting with your air fryer.
- Use paper or silicone liners in your air fryer basket to reduce day-to-day wear and tear.
- If cleaning your air fryer’s basket or inserts by hand, use a gentle non-abrasive brush or sponge, as rougher cleaning may once again damage the non-stick coating. Many air fryer manufacturers advertise their drawers and inserts as being dishwasher-safe, but the high heat and more powerful cleansers associated with dishwashers may still reduce the lifespan of your non-stick coating.
- If using oil, brush down your food or inserts with oil instead of using a cooking spray. Some cooking sprays contain agents that can potentially degrade your non-stick coating.