Sizes of Air Fryers: What Capacity is Best for Me?

There’s no mystery as to why air fryers have rapidly gained popularity as the new hero appliance in American households. It’s because they can produce quick and crispy meals using a small amount of oil, delivering big on flavor and texture, with a crunchy consistency that can’t be achieved with a microwave. Air fryers are far easier and safer to use – and much healthier – than a deep fat fryer. This slick countertop gadget is quickly becoming a must-have item but, if you haven’t yet bought one, you might be confused about the different sizes they come in. So, which one is right for your needs?

At first glance, such a wide range of air fryer models and their varying sizes may be overwhelming but we’ll keep things simple with what you really need to know in order to get in on the action. Ultimately, there are three key things you need to consider to find the right fit for your countertop culinary needs:

How many people you’re cooking for

How much space you have

What you plan on cooking

What is an air fryer?

Before we break down the different sizes, it might help to have a clear idea of what an air fryer actually is and what it does. Simply put, an air fryer is a countertop convection oven – so, despite the name, frying isn’t actually involved – using a fan to circulate hot air around a small cooking chamber, and giving your food an even crispy texture. Since they use significantly less oil than a deep fat fryer – in fact, you can use an air fryer without adding any oil at all – you end up with a less fatty and less calorific meal, making them a much healthier option.

Another advantage an air fryer has over its bigger brother, the more conventional electric oven, is that it requires significantly less time to preheat, with top of the line models needing almost no time at all. They are also favored for their convenience since, due their compact size, they have much shorter cooking times. This also means they don’t require as much electricity as a standard oven, making them a good choice for those trying to save on their energy bills.

What types of air fryers are there?

Depending on where you’ll want to keep it in your kitchen, something worth considering is the shape of the air fryer: basket air fryers tend to be circular, whereas tray air fryers are more rectangular. A rectangular air fryer may fit into a space on your countertop more neatly than a circular one. So, it’s arguably more important to decide what type of air fryer you want to purchase before deciding on the size. We’ll go into the most common types below:

Basket style

This is the most common type of air fryer. They can either use a removable basket or one that is integrated into the unit – a removable basket is generally favorable as it makes cleaning up after use extremely easy.

Basket air fryers are popular as they are so compact, but they aren’t very economical in regards to cooking space – you’re limited to the size of the basket, so you may find you need to cook meals in batches. With that in mind, you can get dual-basket air fryers which are convenient for cooking two separate portions of food at once. So, you can cook veggies in one basket while your chicken wings are getting nice and crispy in the other.

Toaster oven style

These ‘toaster oven’ or ‘tray’ style air fryers often look more like a regular oven and have removable trays instead of a basket. These can usually offer more cooking space than a single basket-style air fryer and you get the added benefit of being able to see your food while it cooks.

Some of these can also be dual-function, offering a rotisserie mode for chicken, for example.

Multifunctional air fryer

These tend to be the largest and benefit from other functions, such as roasting, baking, dehydrating, and rotisserie. So, if you need a one-stop-shop for all your cooking needs, have plenty of space on your countertop, and want to feed a ton of people, this is the type of air fryer for you.

However, they are often the most expensive type of air fryer, so be sure it best suits your needs before taking the plunge.

What size air fryer do I need?

When choosing what size air fryer to purchase, you should consider how many people you will be cooking for. Bigger doesn’t always mean better, and there’s no point spending big bucks for a gargantuan multifunction air fryer if you only use it to cook a few chicken wings now and then.