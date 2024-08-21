Sizes of Air Fryers: What Capacity is Best for Me?
We break down the different sizes of air fryers to help you find the one that best suits your home cooking requirements
There’s no mystery as to why air fryers have rapidly gained popularity as the new hero appliance in American households. It’s because they can produce quick and crispy meals using a small amount of oil, delivering big on flavor and texture, with a crunchy consistency that can’t be achieved with a microwave. Air fryers are far easier and safer to use – and much healthier – than a deep fat fryer. This slick countertop gadget is quickly becoming a must-have item but, if you haven’t yet bought one, you might be confused about the different sizes they come in. So, which one is right for your needs?
At first glance, such a wide range of air fryer models and their varying sizes may be overwhelming but we’ll keep things simple with what you really need to know in order to get in on the action. Ultimately, there are three key things you need to consider to find the right fit for your countertop culinary needs:
- How many people you’re cooking for
- How much space you have
- What you plan on cooking
What is an air fryer?
Before we break down the different sizes, it might help to have a clear idea of what an air fryer actually is and what it does. Simply put, an air fryer is a countertop convection oven – so, despite the name, frying isn’t actually involved – using a fan to circulate hot air around a small cooking chamber, and giving your food an even crispy texture. Since they use significantly less oil than a deep fat fryer – in fact, you can use an air fryer without adding any oil at all – you end up with a less fatty and less calorific meal, making them a much healthier option.
Another advantage an air fryer has over its bigger brother, the more conventional electric oven, is that it requires significantly less time to preheat, with top of the line models needing almost no time at all. They are also favored for their convenience since, due their compact size, they have much shorter cooking times. This also means they don’t require as much electricity as a standard oven, making them a good choice for those trying to save on their energy bills.
What types of air fryers are there?
Depending on where you’ll want to keep it in your kitchen, something worth considering is the shape of the air fryer: basket air fryers tend to be circular, whereas tray air fryers are more rectangular. A rectangular air fryer may fit into a space on your countertop more neatly than a circular one. So, it’s arguably more important to decide what type of air fryer you want to purchase before deciding on the size. We’ll go into the most common types below:
Basket style
This is the most common type of air fryer. They can either use a removable basket or one that is integrated into the unit – a removable basket is generally favorable as it makes cleaning up after use extremely easy.
Basket air fryers are popular as they are so compact, but they aren’t very economical in regards to cooking space – you’re limited to the size of the basket, so you may find you need to cook meals in batches. With that in mind, you can get dual-basket air fryers which are convenient for cooking two separate portions of food at once. So, you can cook veggies in one basket while your chicken wings are getting nice and crispy in the other.
Toaster oven style
These ‘toaster oven’ or ‘tray’ style air fryers often look more like a regular oven and have removable trays instead of a basket. These can usually offer more cooking space than a single basket-style air fryer and you get the added benefit of being able to see your food while it cooks.
Some of these can also be dual-function, offering a rotisserie mode for chicken, for example.
Multifunctional air fryer
These tend to be the largest and benefit from other functions, such as roasting, baking, dehydrating, and rotisserie. So, if you need a one-stop-shop for all your cooking needs, have plenty of space on your countertop, and want to feed a ton of people, this is the type of air fryer for you.
However, they are often the most expensive type of air fryer, so be sure it best suits your needs before taking the plunge.
What size air fryer do I need?
When choosing what size air fryer to purchase, you should consider how many people you will be cooking for. Bigger doesn’t always mean better, and there’s no point spending big bucks for a gargantuan multifunction air fryer if you only use it to cook a few chicken wings now and then.
If you only want to re-heat some leftovers or whip up a few bite-size snacks – like a batch of hush puppies – then a small air fryer will be sufficient. However, if you’re hoping to cook an entire chicken then you’re going to want to look at some of the extra large models available.
You should also consider how much space you have in your kitchen. If you have a wide open-plan kitchen, you won’t have to worry about fitting in an extra large unit, but if you only have limited space in a studio apartment, you’ll want to think about buying something small that can be stashed away.
Remember that bigger air fryers, especially multifunctional units, will tend to be a lot more expensive than the smaller, compact air fryers, so if you’re on a budget, you might want to save some cash and consider a smaller option. Plus, bigger air fryers will have higher wattage and consume more power, so your electric bills will be higher.
Small
Generally these feature a 2-4 quart capacity, which is perfect for solo meals, or a meal for two at the most. This size is best for people who live alone – for example, if you’re away at college and living in a dorm room. They can also be good for couples who just want to quickly heat up leftovers or whip up some small appetizers. They’re perfect for cooking things like chicken tenders and fries, but you’ll struggle to cook anything bigger – a small fryer is ideal for snack type foods.
Medium
A 6 quart air fryer is a decent size to feed a small family of four, or it might be useful in a shared living situation where you occasionally cook meals together. They’re good for cooking main meals, but keep in mind that, depending on what you’re cooking and how many people you’re cooking for, you might still need to cook in several batches.
Large
If you’ve got a large family, or if you often entertain large groups, you’ll want an air fryer that’s around 6-10 quarts in size. This is essential if you need to cook for a lot of people as some are large enough to accommodate a whole chicken. If you need to feed many hungry mouths, this is definitely the way to go.
To summarize
The most important factor to consider is how many people you’ll be cooking for, so keep this in mind before anything else. The next thing to consider is what you’ll be cooking and how you want to cook it as this will help you choose what type and shape of air fryer you’ll need.
Then think about how often you’ll want to use it – there’s not much point in dropping a load of cash on a colossal air fryer if you only want to use it to heat a handful of french fries a couple of times a week.
Once you’ve decided what size air fryer you want, you can check out our dedicated article on how much it will cost you.