Is an Electric Toothbrush Better Than a Manual One?
Electric or manual toothbrush - which is right for you? We find out
If it’s time to switch up your manual toothbrush then you may be wondering: are electric toothbrushes better?
While both manual and electric toothbrushes help to promote good oral health, brushing technique is key; but an electric toothbrush may come with extra features that you might not have considered in the fight against tooth decay, bad breath and gum disease.
With electric toothbrushes costing around ten times the price of a manual equivalent, however, it can be difficult to know whether the added outlay is really worth it.
What is an electric toothbrush?
An electric toothbrush is a battery-powered device that uses super-fast vibrations and rotations to move a small head of bristles to clean teeth and gums. Prices for electric toothbrushes start at around $20 for the most basic versions, and at the top end can reach several hundred dollars. Functionality will vary between brands, but some electric toothbrushes will include a range of brush heads to target different oral health issues, such as gingivitis or flossing.
So, below, we take a deep dive into the world of dental health to discover which of the two types of toothbrush, manual or electric, comes out on top. Read on to find out.
What should a toothbrush do?
It may seem an obvious question, but we asked an expert, Dr Fatima Khan, dentist and co-founder at Riven Oral Care, NY, who said: “Both manual and electric toothbrushes are effective at plaque removal. However, many people don’t employ the proper brushing technique, so if using a manual toothbrush they may miss spots that an electric toothbrush will cover. The key features that make an electric toothbrush superior are oscillating, rotating and pulsating technology, which means the brush does the motions for you.”
Plaque removal is integral to oral hygiene; a buildup of plaque leads to bacteria and can cause gum disease and tooth decay, cavities or tooth loss, so it’s important to find the right brushing solution for you. In one study, electric toothbrush users experienced 20% lower rates of tooth loss compared to manual toothbrush users; the same study also found that the progression of gum disease was slower in long-term users of electric toothbrushes.
What should I look for in a toothbrush?
With so many different models of electric toothbrush available on the market, it can be difficult to know which to choose. Ultimately, the model you go for will depend on your own personal dental concerns, says Dr Khan. “You want a toothbrush that fits your unique needs. If surface staining and plaque removal are your primary focus, find a toothbrush with an oscillating head. If gingival recession is an issue, you’ll want a toothbrush that uses sonic waves to remove plaque at the gumline. If you’re a speedy brusher, you may need a model with a 2-minute timer.”
The size of the brush head should also be a consideration. “A larger toothbrush may look appealing, but it may prove more difficult to maneuver around your mouth. A smaller toothbrush head can reach around the back of your molar teeth more easily and do a better job of cleaning teeth.”
Big brands tend to dominate the market for toothbrushes – Oral-B and Philips Sonicare, for example – but these brands perform rigorous, continuous research and are regularly recommended by dentists.
How much should I spend on an electric toothbrush?
As mentioned, you can pick up a basic electric toothbrush for around $20, but we’d encourage you to be more choosy when selecting your new model – but that needn’t mean spending hundreds of dollars on unnecessary features.
Dr Khan has this advice: “Higher price models offer rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, multiple brushing modes and smartphone integration; but you may not need all these high-tech features. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you might find a cheaper option that isn’t effective and lacks clinical support. My suggestion is to opt for a model from a reputable brand and with an ADA (American Dental Association) seal of approval, which means it’s safe and effective for plaque removal and lowers the prevalence of gingivitis.”
Once you’ve decided on your preferred model, keep an eye out for online deals and offers; electric toothbrushes are often heavily discounted, so it’s rare that you’ll have to pay full price. Consider the price of replacement brush heads, too, as an ongoing cost.
To save even more money, Dr Khan says newer isn’t always necessary: “Choose a toothbrush that’s an older iteration of a model to save money; you don’t have to opt for the newest, top-of-the-line version.”