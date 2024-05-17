Is an Electric Toothbrush Better Than a Manual One?

If it’s time to switch up your manual toothbrush then you may be wondering: are electric toothbrushes better?

While both manual and electric toothbrushes help to promote good oral health, brushing technique is key; but an electric toothbrush may come with extra features that you might not have considered in the fight against tooth decay, bad breath and gum disease.

With electric toothbrushes costing around ten times the price of a manual equivalent, however, it can be difficult to know whether the added outlay is really worth it.

What is an electric toothbrush?

An electric toothbrush is a battery-powered device that uses super-fast vibrations and rotations to move a small head of bristles to clean teeth and gums. Prices for electric toothbrushes start at around $20 for the most basic versions, and at the top end can reach several hundred dollars. Functionality will vary between brands, but some electric toothbrushes will include a range of brush heads to target different oral health issues, such as gingivitis or flossing.

So, below, we take a deep dive into the world of dental health to discover which of the two types of toothbrush, manual or electric, comes out on top. Read on to find out.

What should a toothbrush do?

It may seem an obvious question, but we asked an expert, Dr Fatima Khan, dentist and co-founder at Riven Oral Care, NY, who said: “Both manual and electric toothbrushes are effective at plaque removal. However, many people don’t employ the proper brushing technique, so if using a manual toothbrush they may miss spots that an electric toothbrush will cover. The key features that make an electric toothbrush superior are oscillating, rotating and pulsating technology, which means the brush does the motions for you.”