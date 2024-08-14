Best Humidifiers in 2024, Reviewed and Tested
Breathe easy, improve your health, and get a good night’s sleep with the best humidifiers, according to our experts
Using central heating and air conditioning can help to keep the temperature of your home just right, but it also has a habit of drying out the air, leaving us prone to all manner of malaises. These can range from cracked lips and static shocks to asthma, eczema, sore throats, and psoriasis. And while too humid air, anything above 60%, can encourage issues such as damp and mold, for example, your home does actually require a certain level of humidity. If it drops below 40%, it can make many health-related symptoms worse.
So, a good humidifier can help you keep that balance just right, even if you only use it for a few hours in the living room or to add some extra moisture while you’re sleeping. But which humidifier should you buy? My expert colleagues and I have tested a range of makes and models, encompassing everything from traditional steam humidifiers to the newer ultrasonic devices.
Listed below you’ll find the eight humidifiers we feel are best for different needs and budgets. And if you need more advice before you make your choice, then there’s a full buying guide with all the info you need further down.
Best humidifiers: At a glance
Best budget humidifier
SmartDevil 500ml (~$18)
|Check price at Amazon
Best humidifier for winter
Vicks VH845 Warm Mist Humidifier (~$43)
|Check price at Target
Best for kids' room:
Babymoov Hygro+ (~$70)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test humidifiers
We test humidifiers by setting them up in a small room with the doors and windows closed. We take baseline measurements of the humidity levels with an air-quality monitor before we turn on the humidifier, and again after 15 minutes and after 30 minutes.
Whenever there’s any operating noise, we measure sound levels using a smartphone sound meter app and, if the unit is mains-powered, we measure power consumption using a passthrough power meter. Finally, we use the humidifiers around the house and/or in a greenhouse to find out how easy they are to use, fill, and clean, while also considering any niggles that may annoy with long-term use.
The best humidifiers you can buy in 2024
1. Levoit Dual 150: Best humidifier for bedrooms
Price when reviewed: $44
- Great for… high-capacity tank, fine directional mist, optional aromas
- Not so great for… no humidity sensor or automatic controls
The Levoit Dual 150 is a definite step up from most budget portable humidifiers, with a larger 3-liter tank that will keep it running for up to 25 hours. I found the unit incredibly easy to use: you just twist the central knob to turn it on, then turn it to the right to increase the level of mist. Plus, the lid just lifts off for easy filling. It’s possible to adjust the angle of the vapor stream, too, by rotating the outlet at the top.
You don’t get a sensor or any automatic controls – you’ll need the slightly more expensive Dual 200S for that. The Dual 150 puts out plenty of fine mist, raising the humidity in my test room by around 18% in half an hour. It’s also very quiet; I measured noise at 28dB at most, which isn’t actually audible above the ambient level in my living room or bedroom. And if you want to add an aroma to the steam, you can place a few drops of essential oil into the water without fear of damaging the ultrasonic mechanism.
Compact, effective, and affordable, the Dual 150 is an excellent choice for a quiet bedroom or any smaller space where you’ll spend a lot of time.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 8.1 x 7.2 x 10in; Tank size: 1.1qt; Running time: Up to 25 hours; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 2 years
2. SmartDevil Humidifier 500ml: Best budget humidifier
Price when reviewed: $18
- Great for… seriously cheap, fine mist, gentle LED night light
- Not so great for… low tank capacity
You’ll find several versions of this cheap humidifier on Amazon, and they’re all about as simple as humidifiers get. You have a choice of continuous and intermittent sprays, depending on whether you press the on/off button once or twice, along with a gentle LED night light when you hold down the button. The unit is powered via a micro-USB connection to a USB power bank or charger, and a full tank will last you up to 12 hours in continuous mode, or 18 hours on intermittent. At just 500ml, you don’t have the tank capacity of larger humidifiers, but it should be more than enough to get you through the day or night.
The good thing about this budget beauty is that it delivers a decent quantity of moisture; my small test room saw its humidity rise by 18% in half an hour. Plus, where some cheap models coat the area with condensation, this one puts out a nice fine mist, while staying virtually silent. From inches away, I could hear a low hum, but this was indiscernible above ambient sound levels at 1m.
If you’re not fussed about automatic settings or other features, the SmartDevil is a solid budget buy.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 3.74 x 3.74 x 5.12in; Tank size: 0.5qtl; Running time: 12 hours (continuous), 18 hours (intermittent); Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 1 year
3. Vicks VH845 Warm Mist Humidifier: Best humidifier for winter
Price when reviewed: $43
- Great for… comforting warm mist in winter, optional menthol aroma
- Not so great for… use in the summer, recommended daily cleaning
This great-value machine could be your new best friend if you’re fighting a cold or flu – or even if you’re feeling generally run down. It releases warm, moist air that helps relieve congestion, sore throats, and other symptoms. You can even use Vicks VapoPads in the humidifier to release the comforting menthol aroma you probably remember from childhood. That might be all it takes to help you get a little shut-eye, or some sweet relief during the day.
The Vicks humidifier may not be ideal for everyday use in summer, however, given its air-warming properties and warm mist. And even though it’s easy to assemble and clean, I still didn’t like the fact that you’re supposed to clean it daily. Seriously, who has time for that? But it has a super-sized 4qt water tank and an auto shut-off feature, plus the price is pretty reasonable – even if you only use it during the colder months.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 7.9 x 12 x 14.3in; Tank size: 4qt; Running time: Up to 12 hours; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 2 years
4. Stadler Form Eva Humidifier: Best humidifier for large rooms
Price when reviewed: $230
- Great for… larger rooms, high-capacity tank, stylish design
- Not so great for… warm mode seems less effective, costly consumables
Here we’ve got another ultrasonic machine: this more expensive model has five humidity level settings and an easy-to-operate remote control. It looks fantastic and covers a larger area than the others in our lineup – up to 900 sq ft, or about the size of a large two-bedroom apartment. Its generous 6.7qt tank can handle the high steam output, lasting for up to a full day. The Eva’s auto mode prevents it from dispensing more steam than it needs to when the room is already at the set humidity level. I found it works really well, and with noise levels typically at well under 30dB, it didn’t disturb me during the daytime or keep me awake through the night.
In addition, the Eva gets extra points for being easy to keep clean, and the LED lights can thoughtfully be dimmed or switched off. You can add a scent of your choice, and even control the Eva via Wi-Fi through the Stadler Form smartphone app. Note that the Warm mode doesn’t seem to do much, and you’ll need to fork out for maintenance-related extras such as filtration cartridges.
Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a stylish humidifier that can manage larger areas, you won’t do better.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 7.7 x 7.7 x 16.5in; Tank size: 6.7qt; Running time: Continuous; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 2 years
5. Babymoov Hygro+: Best humidifier for kids’ rooms
Price when reviewed: $70
- Great for… clear instructions and easy setup, helpful touch controls
- Not so great for… night light may be too bright with speedy color cycling
This cool-mist humidifier is our top choice for improving the air quality in your tiny tot’s room – and it’s an excellent choice for grown-ups’ rooms, too, especially on warm, dry summer nights. It gets full marks for clear instructions and an easy setup. Plus, I found that the touchscreen controls made it a doddle to monitor the ambient humidity and temperature, then adjust the settings as required.
A full water tank lasted through two nights, with the timer switching it off automatically during daytime hours, and I loved the fact that you can add essential oils to the vapor, even if the aroma doesn’t last all that long. The Hygro+ is also quiet and simple to clean.
The multicolored night light is another nice touch, but some sleepers may find it too bright. Note that parents may also find it more restful to stick to one color than use the color-cycling option; the colors change quite fast and might be more conducive to an infant disco than an early night.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 8.5 x 7.1 x 11.5in; Tank size: 4qt; Running time: Up to 22 hours; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: Lifetime
6. Sharp UA-HD40U-L: Best 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
Price when reviewed: $411
- Great for… air purifying plus humidifying, high-capacity tank
- Not so great for… noise levels at high speeds
Anyone buying a humidifier to help alleviate skin allergies or respiratory problems could probably benefit from air purification, too. This is where combo purifiers/humidifiers such as the Sharp UA-HD40U-L come in. It’s an effective purifier, complete with intelligent air quality and humidity sensors, and an anti-bacterial and viral Ion Shower model. Yet it also provides humidification through an evaporative process and a removable 2.6qt water tank. This unlocks when you push down the release lever, and it can be filled from a distilled water bottle or straight from the faucet.
The humidification feature is automatic. As long as the unit is in Clean Air Humidify mode, it will kick into action when the humidity level drops below 65% at below 64°F, 60% at 64-75°F, or 55% at 75°F and over. This means you don’t need to worry about over-humidifying damp-prone rooms, and you can check the current level on the digital display. Just be aware that the fan can get pretty noisy; I measured noise levels reaching 47dB with the unit at full power. You’ll also have to clean the humidifying filter, tank, and tray periodically – that’s the same with most humidifiers you can buy.
This is our most expensive option, but there’s enough purifying and humidifying power here to take care of a 502 sq ft space. Splash the cash, and your sinuses and skin will thank you for it.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 11.5 x 16.4 x 28.7in; Tank size: 2.6qt; Running time: Not stated; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 2 years
7. Dyson Pure Humidify and Cool: Best high-end humidifier
Price when reviewed: $900
- Great for… good looks, fan and air purifier features, quiet
- Not so great for… expensive
Dyson’s products tend to be quite pricey and the Purify, Humidify and Cool is no exception. At nearly a thousand dollars, you’ll really have to want one to shell out; but, in many ways, it’s unique. Not only is it a humidifier, but it also purifies the air, filtering out the most common pollutants including pollen, and it’s a bladeless tower fan, too.
It’s a super-stylish unit and I found it super quiet when purifying and dehumidifying at its lowest setting. When the fan’s maxed out though, it can put out 56dB. It can be controlled via your smartphone or remote control, and it’s extremely easy to keep bacteria-free, with Dyson using a high-power UV lamp to kill off nasties before they’re pumped into the air. The only cleaning you have to do yourself is to periodically run a so-called “deep clean”, which involves descaling the parts that accumulate scale over time.
It’s also great at filtering out indoor air pollution, and a powerful tower fan to boot; I measured air speeds of 3.2m/sec with the fan spinning at full tilt. This is an expensive humidifier, but it’s also great for giving you cleaner air and generally staying cool and comfortable. The fact that it’s exceedingly attractive is just the icing on the cake.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 12.3 x 12.3 x 36.3in; Tank size: N/A; Running time: Continuous; Automatic shut-off: Yes; Warranty: 5 years
How to choose the best humidifier for you
How can I check my home’s current humidity level?
Many humidifiers come with a built-in hygrometer that measures and displays the current humidity level. Otherwise, some of the best air quality monitors can measure and track the humidity in a room, or you could buy a standalone hygrometer or hygrometer/thermometer. They’re available from Amazon and other retailers from around $10.
Does using a humidifier have health benefits?
Humidifiers are commonly used to treat issues that arise when the air is too dry, including dry and cracked skin, congestion, allergies, and a dry throat. They can also help you to sleep by alleviating snoring.
Conversely, using a humidifier too often can present its own problems if humidity levels become too high. As mentioned, 40% is optimum; but indoor humidity levels between 30% and 50% are considered fine for health and comfort. Lower than 30% is too dry, risking short-term health problems and exacerbating long-term problems. Higher than 50 to 60% creates a welcoming environment for bacteria, dust mites, and mold – not to mention a musty smell. If your humidity levels regularly rise above 60%, particularly in the winter, you might want to think about investing in a dehumidifier.
What features should I look for in a humidifier?
Different humidifiers use different technologies to create their streams of vapor. The most common now are ultrasonic, using vibrations to turn water into a cool mist. However, there are also steam humidifiers, or vaporizers, which heat the water to create a warmer steam, and evaporative humidifiers, which use a fan to push air through a damp wick or filter. These need more regular cleaning, since bacteria can build up within the system. Ultrasonic and steam humidifiers have the advantage that they’re practically silent, so ideal for rooms where you’re planning to sleep.
Humidifiers often have a choice of continuous or intermittent spray patterns, giving you a non-stop stream for six to 12 hours, or a longer running time with regular pauses. You may also get additional heat, mist, or power levels, depending on the technology used.
Are there any extras to look for?
Beyond the basic humidification functions, you’ll find tons of clever optional features such as antibacterial UV lights, digital control panels, spill-proof tanks, and air-cleaning “pre-filters” that are designed to trap pet hair, dust, and even some pollen. Perhaps the most important features in a humidifier are the following:
- Automatic safety shut-off, which means the machine turns itself off when it runs out of water.
- Warm mist or cool mist? Some humidifiers can handle both, but most are either/or.
- Timer, so you can set it to switch off after you fall asleep.
- Ease of use, with clear instructions and hassle-free setup.
Does size matter?
It’s important to consider the size of the humidifier you buy. Smaller models are easier to move, while larger ones cover a bigger area. Here are the three main sizes:
- Tabletop humidifiers are designed to humidify a single room. They’re lightweight and easy to carry around, and usually have a removable water container.
- Console humidifiers are larger, freestanding units, designed to deliver moisture for a whole office, apartment, or an area of a house. A good console humidifier can balance the air quality in a whole house, provided the house isn’t too big.
- Whole-house humidifiers do a better job of covering the entire home, but are more complex to install because they connect to a home’s heating and cooling system.
If you’re particularly concerned about air quality, or struggle with allergies or asthma, then you might want to look at an air purifier with a built-in humidifier function. This will filter out pollutants from the air and humidify it at the same time. However, it’s likely to be a bigger unit – not to mention more expensive.
Are humidifiers easy to maintain?
Humidifiers are generally low-maintenance appliances, but they do need regular cleaning to protect against mold and bacteria. You should also check the mist outlets regularly to ensure it continues to flow smoothly, and clean or replace the filter if your machine has one.
How much should I spend on a humidifier?
For a decent and affordable humidifier, you need to spend only around $50. The Vicks and Levoit humidifiers that we’ve featured in our roundup above are both decent, albeit basic, humidifiers that fall within this price range.
For extra features such as air purifying and other fancy tech to help with respiratory problems or allergies, expect to pay much more. Dyson’s Pure Humidify and Cool, for instance, uses a UV light to kill bacteria, and will set you back around a thousand dollars – although that really is the top end of the spectrum. Not surprisingly, these pricier machines also tend to be more aesthetically pleasing.