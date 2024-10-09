Expert Reviews

Why October is the cheapest time to buy a coffee machine – and the best deals out there

A report from comparison site PriceSpy suggests you'll get more for your money if you buy a new espresso machine in the autumn

October: a month when the mornings get darker, the weather gets colder and we must all fight the urge to hibernate until spring. So we’re not entirely surprised that a new report has flagged that it’s also the best time of year to invest in a coffee machine. After all, what better than a steaming hot mug of cappuccino or a seasonal pumpkin-spiced latte to get us through these trying times?

The findings come from PriceSpy, the price and product comparison service. It has researched the best and worst times of year to potentially buy various items for the home, based on prices it recorded during 2023. And it seems coffee makers – and explicitly espresso machines – should be on your shopping list for the month of October. According to PriceSpy’s data, you’ll find them to be 10% cheaper than at any other time of year, which equates to an average typical saving of £41.

So whether your existing machine has broken, you’re looking to upgrade from an old pod coffee maker, or you’re planning to treat a loved one this Christmas, you might be wise to take advantage of the offers available right now. “Simply put, no-one wants to pay more for something than they have to,” says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, UK country manager at PriceSpy. “Knowing the best time to buy can help with year-round budgeting and ensure you’re in a position to snap-up great offers when they come around.”

Liisa makes a good point, so we’ve shopped around for the best espresso machine deals out there right now so you can take advantage of these low prices.

Prime Day coffee machine deals

The best value bean-to-cup coffee machine is cheaper than ever

The easy-to-use De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch makes good cappuccinos, lattes and more at a touch – and for the altogether reasonable price of around £503 (Amazon average). In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, however, it’s down to its lowest-ever price of £399.

 

View deal at Amazon

More coffee, less clutter with a Delonghi traditional espresso machine for £150

Perk up your mornings with this cute little coffee machine from Delonghi, which will produce smooth espressos without hogging your worktop. The Dedica Style has been around for a while, but you can replace elements like the tamper, and it can both froth and steam milk for longer drinks. Normally around £180 on Amazon, it’s now just £150.

 

View deal at Amazon

Be your own Barista with a quality bean-grinding Breville machine under £300

For the freshest tasting coffee, it’s a good idea to buy a machine that will grind your beans for you. And while typically this would cost you upwards of £500, it’s not the case with the Breville Barista Max 2.8ltr espresso machine. At £299, it’s close to its best-ever Amazon low price, will deliver two shots of espresso at once at your desired water-to-grounds ratio, and there’s a built-in milk frothing wand.  

 

View deal at Amazon

More coffee machine deals from around the web

Black Sage Barista Touch on kitchen countertop

Save £300 on the Sage Barista Touch at John Lewis

We’ve tested the Sage Barista Touch and awarded it a full five stars for its ease of use and the ability to teak settings such as grind consistency and strength to your heart’s content. It also produces consistently great coffee. Costing around £1,000 at time of testing, this model in black is now £750 at John Lewis – the lowest we’ve seen in some time.

 

View deal at John Lewis

Cuisinart's Grind & Brew coffee maker is reduced to £50 from £250!

If longer black coffee drinks are more your thing, this deal could be hugely tempting, For £50 (yes, you read that right) you can pick up a bean-grinding filter coffee maker from Cuisinart. The hopper holds up to 100g of beans and the machine can make three lengths of drinks: 120ml, 210ml and 300ml.   

 

View deal at Cuisinart

 

