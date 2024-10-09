October: a month when the mornings get darker, the weather gets colder and we must all fight the urge to hibernate until spring. So we’re not entirely surprised that a new report has flagged that it’s also the best time of year to invest in a coffee machine. After all, what better than a steaming hot mug of cappuccino or a seasonal pumpkin-spiced latte to get us through these trying times?

The findings come from PriceSpy, the price and product comparison service. It has researched the best and worst times of year to potentially buy various items for the home, based on prices it recorded during 2023. And it seems coffee makers – and explicitly espresso machines – should be on your shopping list for the month of October. According to PriceSpy’s data, you’ll find them to be 10% cheaper than at any other time of year, which equates to an average typical saving of £41.

So whether your existing machine has broken, you’re looking to upgrade from an old pod coffee maker, or you’re planning to treat a loved one this Christmas, you might be wise to take advantage of the offers available right now. “Simply put, no-one wants to pay more for something than they have to,” says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, UK country manager at PriceSpy. “Knowing the best time to buy can help with year-round budgeting and ensure you’re in a position to snap-up great offers when they come around.”

Liisa makes a good point, so we’ve shopped around for the best espresso machine deals out there right now so you can take advantage of these low prices.

Prime Day coffee machine deals