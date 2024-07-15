This battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell is the best budget-friendly option in the Prime Day sale, according to our experts

We’ve tested countless video doorbells and the Blink Video Doorbell bundle is our favourite affordable option in the Amazon Prime Day sale

It’s not often that we’re taken aback by an Amazon Prime Day deal, but this saving on the battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell bundle is phenomenal. Right now, you can buy this budget-friendly beauty with the Sync Module 2 for just £35 down from an average price of £69.

Not only is that a massive saving on a decent video doorbell, but it’s also the doorbell bundle’s cheapest-ever price since its release. If you’re hoping to invest in your home security, now’s a brilliant time to do so before the deal ends on 17 July.

Important Amazon Prime Day information While you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal, signing up for a free 30-day trial has never been easier. Simply following the link below.

Did the Blink Video Doorbell get a good review?

In our Blink Video Doorbell review , we gave it an overall score of four out of five.

The doorbell fell just shy of an Expert Reviews award, but its new low price is a huge bonus.

What’s so good about the Blink Video Doorbell?

We love the affordable price point of this Blink Video doorbell bundle – even at its original price of £80, our video doorbell expert Jonathan Bray thought it was excellent value for money.

Unlike other video doorbells, you don’t need to pay for a subscription to access basic features. Everything you need to secure your home is included in the price of this £35 bundle deal. If you buy the £30 camera alone, you won’t be able to stream from the camera at any time or record video without a subscription. We strongly recommend spending the £5 extra to avoid mounting costs.

Since the doorbell is battery-powered, it’s really easy to install. Simply add the batteries and attach it to the wall and you’re good to go – no wires necessary.

Are there any disadvantages to this Blink Video Doorbell deal?

With such a budget-friendly video doorbell, there are bound to be some flaws. Our reviewer noted that video quality wasn’t great in his tests, with “heavy compression clearly visible on live stream and recorded video clip events”. That being said, the videos would serve their purpose just fine if you’re in it for security.

An Amazon Echo or Alexa device is needed to hear the chime inside the house, so if you don’t have either of these devices, you’ll need to invest or choose another option.

How has the Blink Video Doorbell’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The current average price of the Blink Video Doorbell bundle is £69 on Amazon.

When we reviewed it, the video doorbell bundle retailed for £80.

Where can I find more video doorbell deals?

