Samsung Jet 85 Pet review: Powerful suction but falling behind the curve for features

Samsung Jet 85 Pet review: How well does it clean?

With the third of four power settings being labelled ‘Max’, there’s something a bit This Is Spinal Tap about the Samsung Jet 85 Pet. Perhaps surprisingly, it actually did perform one better than the Dyson V11 – as you can see in the chart below – but, like its rival, the Samsung pulsed then cut out when our suction gauge was attached and it reached a certain amount of pressure.

Suction is an important metric for vacuum cleaners, but it doesn’t necessarily follow that the hardest sucker is also the best cleaner. So, to see how well this Samsung’s cleaning prowess compares against other vacuums we’ve reviewed, I put it through our standard battery of cleaning tests. In these tests, I dropped set amounts of flour, Cheerios and pet hair onto both hard floor and carpet, and then measured how much the vacuum cleaner could collect on a single pass.

I started with Cheerios on carpet and the vacuum collected all but a single morsel, which somehow managed to escape the suction. The fluffy roller at the front helped the floor head push these large particles into the carpet, which held them in place while the vacuum mounted the mess and surfed its way over the top.

Unfortunately, it didn’t fare so well on a hard floor. Usually, soft rollers are excellent at this task, so I was surprised to find the Jet 85 Pet struggling. In the end, it collected just 27% of this spill, with the rest simply being pushed forward by the floor head.

At first, I suspected the reason for this might be a smaller-than-average soft roller. However, while this might play a part, upon closer inspection I discovered that the soft roller on the Jet Dual Brush head isn’t motorised, so it doesn’t help to catch the Cheerios and pull them under. Vacuums with more substantial, powered soft rollers – such as the dedicated floor head of the Dyson V11 or the dual roller head on the Shark IZ400UKT – generally perform much better in this test.

Moving on to pet hair brought the Jet 85 Pet back – it managed to capture all of the hair we put down on both hard floor and carpet. As a side note, I tested the Pet Tool+ attachment on all of my dog’s favourite pieces of furniture and the hair capture proved good here too.

The vacuum was also good in the flour tests. From the hard floor, 97% of the spillage went into its collection bin, with very little left on the floor. There were some traces of flour left in the cracks between my laminate floor tiles, but this was lifted out easily with the more concentrated suction of the crevice tool. Any remainder probably got caught in the tubes – hardly a big deal as, in my experience, the vacuum will end up wiping that clean as it sucks up carpet fluff.

The vacuum was almost as good on carpet, collecting 94% of the flour. This is above average, and while a single pass left some residue behind, that became less visible with each subsequent pass.