Snap up a 75in Sony Bravia TV for less than £1,000 this Prime Day

Sony’s X80L LED TV is one of the best Sony TV deals this Amazon Prime Day, with price cuts of up to £400 depending on the screen size you go for. If you’re in the market for a new large-screen TV and don’t want to break the £1,000 mark, the X80L is a solid choice.

The slimline X80L is part of the Japanese manufacturer’s 2023 Bravia range and runs the Google TV opearing system like its OLED stablemate the Sony A80L. It lacks the bells and whistles and infinite contrast of that TV but comes with a far more affordable price tag, meaning you get much more screen real estate for your money.

If the 75in model is still out of your price range (or you don’t have room for it), savings are also available on the 43in X80L, which has dropped from £699 to £479. At these prices, we expect all sizes of the X80L to sell out before Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so get in there fast.

Prime Day prices are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, but you can join the fun by starting a free Prime trial. Follow this link to start your 30-day free trial and qualify for this and all other Prime Day deals.

Did the Sony X80L TV get a good review?

We haven’t reviewed the X80L in depth, but we gave its stablemate the Sony A80L four stars out of five and a Recommended award. The TVs use different panel technologies (LED vs OLED), meaning the A80L has the advantage where contrast is concerned, and the X80L’s refresh rate is limited to 60Hz so it isn’t as good a choice for gamers. It benefits from many of the same Sony picture- and sound-enhancement technologies, however, and like most Sony TVs is built and finished very nicely.

What’s so good about the Sony X80L?

When we covered the announcement of Sony’s 2023 Bravia lineup, we welcomed the X80L’s huge range of sizes, with 43in and 50in models available alongside the 65in, 75in and 85in options.

The X80L is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 chip, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HLG, alongside useful HDMI 2.1 functionality.

Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker delivers clear, strong Dolby Atmos sound without messing with the TV’s slim design​​, and its Acoustic Auto Calibration technology optimises sound for the size and layout of your room.

The X80L runs Google TV, the all-in-one streaming launcher that gives you access to all the usual services and apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and so on.

The X80L is fantastic value, especially with the Prime Day discount. In today’s Amazon sale the A80L 77in costs £2,480 (a mere 5% off its average Amazon price) today, compared with a far more affordable £999 for the X80L 75in (33% off).

Are there any disadvantages to this Sony X80L deal?

As mentioned above, the X80L is less advanced than its A80L cousin. For example, the A80L comes with Sony’s premium Cognitive Processor XR while the X80L sticks with the 4K HDR Processor X1. If you use your TV for gaming and you want 120Hz refresh rates and improved motion clarity, you’ll want to spend that much more on the A80L.

The X80L lacks the OLED panel of the A80L, and instead sports a basic LED panel.

How has the Sony Bravia X80L’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The 75in Sony X80L launched at an affordable £1,499 last November, and Amazon kept its price there until today. Today’s 33% discount wipes off £400 and takes the TV down to £999.

Other sizes of the X80L are also treated to price cuts. The 65in was previously £1,199 on Amazon but comes down to £799 for Prime Day, while the 43in falls from £699 to £479.

Where can I find more TV deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

