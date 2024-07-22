How to play Xbox games on your Fire TV Stick

There’s a new way to play Xbox games on your TV – and you don’t need to splash out on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console to do it. Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a controller and a subscription to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, and you can use the Xbox app on the Fire TV Stick to stream games using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It’s not difficult to set up and in the right circumstances you can enjoy a great experience of the latest, greatest Xbox games, not to mention a wide range of classics. We’re going to show you how, right here.

What do you need?

Obviously, you’ll need a Fire TV Stick, but not just any Fire TV Stick will do. Right now the only sticks supported are the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max. These are Amazon’s most powerful streaming sticks, and the only ones to support Wi-Fi 6 or 6E connections. Weirdly, the equally powerful and Wi-Fi 6-supporting Fire TV Cube can’t install the Xbox app at the time of writing.

You’re also going to need a controller. Both the Xbox controller and PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers are supported, and other Xbox-compatible wireless controllers may also work, provided they can connect over Bluetooth.

You’ll need an Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription; neither the current console Xbox Games Pass or Xbox PC Games Pass subs include the necessary cloud gaming features. This will cost you £13/mth or £15/mth from September, though new users can bag a 14-day trial pass for just £1.

Finally, you’ll need a laptop, tablet or smartphone just to get through the setup process.