Sky Glass Gen 2: Why IS Sky’s all-in-one TV so popular?

The launch of the second-generation Sky Glass 2 TV on Tuesday was a big moment for the TV hardware scene in the UK. Not because it heralded a huge step forward for panel tech, audio smarts or the user experience but because so many people buy these TVs. In fact, in 2024, Sky Glass became the best-selling TV in the UK.

For enthusiasts like me and (I hope) you, dear reader, this is a bit of a puzzle. For all of Sky Glass’ convenience, its built-in Atmos sound and its plug-in-and-forget approach, it is undeniably inferior in many ways to the more traditional approach to building a TV-based AV system.

READ NEXT: The best TVs to buy this year