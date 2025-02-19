Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: Which Sky TV product is right for you?

If you’re tempted by the latest TV packages from Sky, you’re not alone. According to Sky, some 90 per cent of new subscribers to its premium pay TV service opt for either Sky Glass or Sky Stream. The humble Sky dish and Sky Q set-top box are falling from favour.

Sky launched a new generation of its streaming TV – the Sky Glass Gen 2 – in February 2025 and it will be joined by a cheaper model, the Sky Glass Air, later in the year. So, there’s no better time to take a look at what each offers and weigh up their relative merits.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How do they compare?

Both Sky Glass and Sky Stream are built upon the same Sky OS, which delivers the content-rich Sky experience over Wi-Fi (or Ethernet, if you insist on a cable connection to your home network).

When it comes to installation, Sky Glass and Sky Stream require a fast internet connection to ensure smooth playback. Sky recommends at least 25 to 30 Mbps for UHD content. Both systems are equally easy to use.