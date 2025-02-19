Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: Which Sky TV product is right for you?
Looking to upgrade your viewing but can’t decide between the Sky Glass Gen 2 TV and Sky Stream? We compare the options
If you’re tempted by the latest TV packages from Sky, you’re not alone. According to Sky, some 90 per cent of new subscribers to its premium pay TV service opt for either Sky Glass or Sky Stream. The humble Sky dish and Sky Q set-top box are falling from favour.
Sky launched a new generation of its streaming TV – the Sky Glass Gen 2 – in February 2025 and it will be joined by a cheaper model, the Sky Glass Air, later in the year. So, there’s no better time to take a look at what each offers and weigh up their relative merits.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How do they compare?
Both Sky Glass and Sky Stream are built upon the same Sky OS, which delivers the content-rich Sky experience over Wi-Fi (or Ethernet, if you insist on a cable connection to your home network).
When it comes to installation, Sky Glass and Sky Stream require a fast internet connection to ensure smooth playback. Sky recommends at least 25 to 30 Mbps for UHD content. Both systems are equally easy to use.
There’s no internal hard drive for recording in either Sky Glass or Sky Stream; instead, you get a cloud-based ‘Playlist’ feature, which allows you to bookmark the shows you don’t want to miss so that you can access them via streaming services like BBC iPlayer or directly through Sky’s on-demand catalogue.
Despite these similarities, they’re clearly aimed at different buyers. So are you Camp Sky Glass or Camp Sky Stream? Time to don the Sky TV Sorting Hat…
READ NEXT: Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: What is Sky Glass and why would you want it?
Sky Glass is an all-in-one Sky TV entertainment machine: a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Atmos sound and built-in Sky channel platform – with no satellite dish or set-top box required. Just connect Sky Glass to your home Wi-Fi (it doesn’t care who your ISP is) and you’re good to go.
Now available in a second-generation guise, the Sky Glass Gen 2 boasts a new quantum dot LED panel, Dolby Atmos sound system, and a slightly tidier design. If you’re on the lookout for a new telly and plan on becoming a Sky subscriber, it’s a compelling proposition.
Arguably the biggest hook is that you can get a new Sky Glass TV in much the same way as you can own the latest smartphone, by making monthly payments over 24 or 48 months.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How good is Sky Glass Gen 2?
Sky Glass Gen 2 has the technical chops to compete with comparable QD LED TV rivals. While the first-generation Sky Glass was a UK bestseller in 2024, praised for its innovative approach, it also met with some criticism regarding panel quality and design.
With Gen 2, Sky has opted for a Full Array QD-LED panel, resulting in a brighter picture, with deeper blacks, and more local dimming zones for greater contrast and less blooming. It’s also powered by an updated processor and has an improved audio setup – all while maintaining the convenience of an all-in-one design.
Sky Glass Gen 2 also has style. Available in three screen sizes (43in, 55in and 65in), it comes in a choice of three colours, Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue, as well as regulation black. Aesthetic improvements extend to the fabric speaker grille, which is now colour-matched to the aluminium frame of your chosen TV, for a more cohesive look.
It also keeps things simple yet functional in terms of connectivity. The set features three HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC for enhanced audio passthrough if you want to couple it to a separate home cinema system.
However, the refresh rate of a Sky Glass remains locked at 60Hz, meaning there’s no support for 4K 120Hz gaming, a potential downside for serious gamers, and a reason to opt for Sky Stream over Sky Glass.
As we’ve established, both Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Stream run the same Sky OS (formerly known as Sky Entertainment OS), so in terms of usability, there’s no difference between the two. Sky’s deep content integration ensures seamless navigation between live TV, on-demand content and third-party streaming apps.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How much does Sky Glass Gen 2 cost?
Sky Glass Gen 2 is available now, with various payment options. You can choose to pay upfront or pay in interest-free monthly instalments over a 24 or 48-month period.
The upfront costs are as follows: 43in (£699), 55in (£949) and 65in (£1,199). If you choose to go the monthly payment route, the 43in will set you back £14/mth or £28/mth depending on the length of the contract. The 55in model costs £19/mth or £38/mth, while the largest screen size is priced at £24/mth or £48mth.
It’s important to note that you’ll also need to pay a £20 upfront fee if paying in instalments, and that none of the prices above include access to Sky’s TV channel packages. The most basic of these packages – Sky Essential TV – currently costs £15/mth on a 24-month contract, while an Ultimate TV package with Sky Sports costs £42/mth. If you want to take advantage of the TV’s 4K and Dolby Atmos capabilities, you’ll have to pay an extra £6/mth.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: Who is Sky Glass Gen 2 best for?
Sky Glass Gen 2 is ideal for those who want a smart, all-in-one TV solution without the hassle of a satellite dish or external devices. It’s perfect for streaming enthusiasts, and families looking for an integrated entertainment hub.
However, it may not be the best choice for hardcore gamers due to the lack of 120Hz support. Those who prioritise cutting-edge display technologies like OLED or Mini LED may also find Sky Stream more appealing. Which brings us to…
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: What is Sky Stream and why would you want it?
If you long to watch Sky’s premium TV content, be it dedicated sports, movies or general entertainment channels, but either already have a kick-ass OLED or Mini LED TV, or can’t accommodate a wired dish, then Sky Stream is your best option.
Like Sky Glass, this compact streaming puck opens the doors to Sky’s vast content vault over Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for cables or a bulky set-top box. Think of Sky Stream as Sky Glass without the integrated TV. This diminutive device is designed to bring the full Sky TV experience to any telly, streaming the entire Sky channel bouquet across your home network.
The big sell is simplicity: no dish, no cables, no installation hassles. Just plug the thing into the HDMI port of any TV, connect it to Wi-Fi and start watching. It’s Sky’s answer to all those Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks.
While Sky Glass is the full enchilada, Sky Stream can be used to enliven either your current TV or your next big-screen upgrade. It enables you to have all the fun, without being tied to Sky’s choice of panel. Compact enough to tuck behind your TV or squirrel away on an AV stand, connectivity is straightforward, with a single HDMI connection.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How good is Sky Stream?
Like Sky Glass, the device supports 4K UHD resolution streams, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Be warned, UHD and Dolby Atmos require an additional monthly add-on cost as they do with Sky Glass.
Coupled with a high-end set, Sky Stream’s picture quality impresses. The 4K HDR content looks bright, detailed and rich in contrast. Audio quality also rocks, particularly when connected to a Dolby Atmos-compatible sound system.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: How much does Sky Stream cost?
You have the choice of either a 24-month contract or a rolling 31-day contract that you can cancel when required.
Prices start at £15/mth for the Sky Stream puck, Essential TV package and Netflix. The Ultimate package, which adds 40 additional channels, includes a Netflix Standard with Ads was priced at £22/mth at the time of writing. You can then add channel bundles such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Cinema, as well as UHD and Dolby Atmos access at additional cost.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Stream: Who is Sky Stream for?
Sky Stream is ideal if you want Sky’s premium content without the faff of a satellite dish, or have no requirement for a Sky Glass TV.
It’s aimed at those who already own a high-end TV, and want to pair it with a premium content service. It’s also a solid choice for families or shared households, thanks to multi-profile support and no recording limits.
However, Sky Stream may not be a great option if your internet speeds are generally slow, or you prefer a set-top box able to make physical recordings rather than rely on cloud-based playlists.