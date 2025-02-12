Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: What’s new and how do they compare?
Sky has unveiled the Sky Glass Gen 2, but how big an upgrade is it on its predecessor and should it be at the top of your TV wishlist?
Back in 2021, Sky took the bold and frankly unexpected step of reintroducing the ‘Radio Rentals’ model of TV ownership by launching an own-brand television: Sky Glass. As our review (which has been updated a couple of times to reflect upgrades in the product) makes clear, it was not without its plus points – but equally, it was hardly flawless either.
Now Sky is back for a second bite of the all-in-one cherry, with a product rather predictably called Sky Glass Gen 2. In some ways it’s Sky Glass business as usual, in others it represents a step forward. Here’s a quick guide to the similarities and differences between the two models.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Build and design
At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that nothing has changed between the original Glass and the new Glass 2. From the second glance onwards, though, some changes become apparent.
There are no differences where the available screen sizes are concerned, mind you. Sky may have dispensed with the rather trite small, medium and large descriptions of the original model, but your choice remains between 43in, 55in or 65in.
While the broad dimensions are pretty much the same, the colour choices are a) new, and b) fewer than before. The overall design is a fair bit tidier too. No matter if you choose ‘Atlantic’ blue, ‘Volcanic’ grey or ‘Arctic’ silver, the fabric covering the speaker array beneath the screen will be in a matching colour. So will the remote control handset.
The stand has been simplified, too. It’s a fairly large pedestal with two prongs onto which the screen slides – no screws or bolts are required, and once it’s on there the TV proves nigh-on impossible to disturb. If you prefer to wall-mount your new TV, there’s an integrated tilt/swivel system, and the recessed panel for physical connections means it will sit flush against the wall without problems.
As far as build quality is concerned, nothing much has changed and that’s a good thing. Sky Glass 2, just like the model it replaces, is a relatively chunky proposition, but it’s well made, nicely finished and gives every impression of being built to last.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Picture quality
Like the outgoing model, Sky Glass Gen 2 uses an LCD panel that’s backlit by LEDs, which is a disappointment for those who were hoping for a switch to the rather more modern OLED or Mini LED technology.
According to Sky, its full-array back has many more dimming zones than the outgoing model and significantly greater outright brightness. If this turns out to be the case, then it’s to be welcomed; one of the original screen’s major drawbacks was its lack of brightness, and consequently rather inhibited contrasts.
It’s quantum dot-assisted (which is good) and has a native 60Hz refresh rate (which is starting to look rather dated). Every worthwhile HDR standard, bar HDR10+, is supported, and there are now a few more picture presets than were previously available. Sky still maintains that ‘Auto’ will do the most effective job for you in the overwhelming majority of circumstances, however.
The 60Hz refresh rate isn’t going to cut it for an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 or gaming PC, though, and the fact that Glass Gen 2 goes without the pop-up ‘Game Bar’ that’s increasingly common on models from alternative brands further decreases its gaming appeal.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Software
Sky Glass Gen 2 is updated relative to the original Sky Glass in much the same way that Sky’s traditional Sky Stream and Sky Q offerings have been updated in the period between the launch of the first Glass and this new model. Fundamentally, this means Glass Gen 2 is running ‘Sky OS’, the newer and slicker version of ‘Entertainment OS’ that featured on the original model.
The biggest benefits concern discovery and access. The ‘Playlist’ feature, for instance, means that any favourite programmes – from the TV guide, on-demand services, catch-up services, wherever – can be added to a bespoke list that’s divided into categories to make accessing content as simple as can be.
‘Playlist’ automatically assesses the best way to watch at the time you want to watch, whether that’s via an app or a recording stored in the cloud. When you’ve added a show to your playlist, every episode – past, present and future – is collated so catching up couldn’t be more straightforward. You can even add a favourite actor or sports team to find the content in which they appear.
‘Watch from start’ is an equally useful feature. Sky Glass Gen 2 lets you restart content from pretty much any channel – it’s a feature we all enjoy on the iPlayer app, but here it’s far more widely available.
As with the original Glass, the Gen 2 features outstanding voice control. Press and hold the mic button on the remote control, and then speak into the top of the handset and the Sky Glass Gen 2 will act on your requests very rapidly indeed. It’s a beautifully realised interface, and it makes getting what you want as simple as can be.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Audio
There’s a decisive upgrade here. Sky is still inexplicably coy about the details of driver size, composition or the amount of power that’s used to drive the speaker array. However, the integrated Dolby Atmos-enabled system fitted to Glass Gen 2 had dedicated up-firing drivers to further generate the sense of height that’s the whole point of spatial audio soundtracks.
Gen 2 is laid out in a 4.1.2-channel arrangement and includes a reworked low-frequency array with two bass drivers arranged back-to-back in a force-cancelling push/push layout. The intention here is to liberate far more low-frequency presence than a) any competing TV, and b) the original Sky Glass could ever muster. A “richer, 360-degree, cinematic sound” is what Sky is aiming for, and it’s certainly given itself a fighting chance.
Sky Glass vs Sky Glass Gen 2: Price and payment
Unlike virtually every other company when it’s announcing a new and/or replacement model, Sky has kept the pricing of the Glass Gen 2 the same as the outgoing model. And it has retained the option to pay in instalments (which is NOT, I’m obliged to say, the same as an interest-free loan, oh dear me no) that made the original Glass such a compelling option for so many customers.
So you sign up for a two- or four-year subscription and select the screen size you’d like. The 43in is £699, the 55in costs £949 and the 65in goes for £1,199. On a 48-month contract, this equates to £14 per month for the 43in, £19 per month for the 55in model and £24 per month for the 65in screen. Oh, and there’s a £20 upfront fee no matter which of the sizes or subscription models you choose.
This, of course, is the price you pay for the hardware. If you’re after the full Sky TV experience (and I’ve got to assume you are, otherwise Glass Gen 2 becomes quite a lot less appealing), subscriptions start at £15 per month. You’ll need to pay more for the company’s premium content, which is fair enough. What seems quite a lot tighter is the fact that 4K and Dolby Atmos will cost you an additional £6 per month.
Once your contract expires, the Glass Gen 2 continues to function as a TV (of course), but some of the more useful features (like voice control) disappear unless you choose to renew.
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Early verdict
Sky is to be congratulated for addressing what many users perceived as shortcomings in the original Glass model, especially where brightness, contrast and overall audio quality are concerned. To do so without altering the asking price is not to be sniffed at, either.
Nothing happens in isolation, though, and while the marginal gains Glass Gen 2 represents over the model it replaces may yet result in a big uptick in performance, it’s not as if any of Sky’s rival TV manufacturers have been sitting on their hands for the last three or four years.
If you’re smitten with the impressive access to content Sky Glass Gen 2 offers and/or you like the idea of a monthly payment model, there’s no doubt this is a television that demands your attention. But if you’re a committed gamer, or you like your new TV to be at technology’s cutting edge, you might want to cast your net a little wider and investigate your numerous price-comparable options.