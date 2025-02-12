Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: What’s new and how do they compare?

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: Build and design

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that nothing has changed between the original Glass and the new Glass 2. From the second glance onwards, though, some changes become apparent.

There are no differences where the available screen sizes are concerned, mind you. Sky may have dispensed with the rather trite small, medium and large descriptions of the original model, but your choice remains between 43in, 55in or 65in.

While the broad dimensions are pretty much the same, the colour choices are a) new, and b) fewer than before. The overall design is a fair bit tidier too. No matter if you choose ‘Atlantic’ blue, ‘Volcanic’ grey or ‘Arctic’ silver, the fabric covering the speaker array beneath the screen will be in a matching colour. So will the remote control handset.