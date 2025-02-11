Sky Glass Gen 2 unveiled alongside a cheaper, Sky Glass Air TV

Sky Glass Gen 2: Features and initial impressions

The Sky Glass Gen 2 might look similar to the previous model, but Sky hasn’t rested entirely on its laurels. The built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar gains an extra speaker, rising from six in the first Sky Glass TV to seven here.

The “soundbar” is still a 3.1.2 channel system (three front channels, two upfiring channels and a subwoofer at the rear); the seventh speaker is merely an extra driver added to the subwoofer. The subwoofer sits at the rear of the TV in a “dual-channel” configuration to improve low-end output. As part of this, Sky has also refined the tuning of the audio system and overhauled the enclosures housing the speakers themselves. “It’s like having an amazing soundbar in your room,” said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Sky.

We had a quick demonstration of the new audio system at the launch and I can’t say it was particularly conclusive or all that impressive but I’ll reserve final judgement for the full review. Our first demo – a David Attenborough nature programme – was intended to demonstrate the system’s “improved spaciousness” but it sounded a little flat and harsh to my ears. The second demo was a clip from the movie, A Star is Born, and sounded better, with good levels of clarity and warmth. I heard no evidence of the improvement in bass in these demos, but the demo room wasn’t the ideal place in which to experience subtle differences in audio quality.

As for picture quality, that’s been amped up, too. Sky hasn’t made the move to a new panel technology such as mini LED or OLED. Instead, it has stuck with a 4K quantum dot panel similar to that used by the first Sky Glass but boosted the number of LEDs in the backlight and the number of dimming zones. It says this leads to improved contrast, less blooming – a big problem for the original TV, “massively improved” viewing angles, “brighter whites” and increased brightness.

Sky provided no solid details on these improvements at the launch itself, but my initial impressions were largely positive. Blooming seems to have been knocked on the head and both brightness and contrast look like they’ve been improved, too. I only had the chance to watch the TV for a few minutes, though, and in a demo room not 100% suited to critical watching, so my opinion may well change once I get my hands on the TV for proper testing in a week or two.

What I can say is it’s a little disappointing that Sky hasn’t moved to mini LED and although the TV supports auto-low latency mode, gamers will be disappointed to discover that it still only refreshes at 60Hz.

The good news is that, while the physical appearance of the Sky Glass Gen 2 is very similar to the first model, the engineers at Sky have been refining the way the TV is made. The mesh covering the speakers at the front is now colour-matched to the colour of the chassis, which is available in three new colours: Arctic Silver, Atlantic Blue and Volcanic Grey.

But more significant is that Sky has shaved off a significant amount of weight from the TV, something I complained about when I reviewed the first Sky Glass TV. Not being the most hench of tech reviewers, the weight of Sky Glass made it difficult to move around the house on my own.

Most of the weight loss comes from the stand. Instead of attaching to the wall mount at the rear, the new design simply has a couple of lugs that the TV slides onto. Push a couple of latches into place and the stand is locked solidly in place. However, the company has also shaved off weight from the speaker system and the aluminium frame and it has redesigned the rear, moving the power input to a cubby on the right side, at the same time making the TV easier to lift and move around.

As for the software, the TV will run the same SkyOS user interface (previously called Entertainment OS) as the original Sky Glass and the Sky Stream box.

