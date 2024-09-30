Seven reasons to upgrade to an LG OLED this autumn

Summer is drawing to a close, the nights are getting longer, and staying in with a good box set is getting ever more tempting. TVs have been improving year after year, but if you want the best picture quality around, you should be shopping for an OLED TV.

When it comes to OLED, LG is widely regarded as making the best of the best, with its LG Display panels so popular that they’re used in TVs by rival manufacturers from Sony to Panasonic. The company has been making televisions for decades, and has been experimenting with OLED panels since 2011 – so it knows how to get the best out of the tech.

Right now at Currys, you can get 10% off the already discounted price of LG’s OLED TV range, with prices starting at under £1,000. Just enter the code ‘TV10’ at checkout to enjoy the new price.

Here are seven reasons you should take advantage, and avoid putting off that OLED upgrade any longer.

Buy a LG OLED TV from Currys

The best picture quality around

LG has been in the TV-making game long enough to know that picture quality is everything, and its OLED technology ensures that you’ll be blown away, whether you’re watching the latest must-see box set or epic sporting event.

The output provided by LG’s OLED TVs is truly stunning, packed with vibrant colours, smooth motion and superb levels of detail. With 4K resolution, you’re looking at around 8.3 million pixels combined to make an image that’s simply breathtaking.

A perfect black and infinite contrast

Without getting too bogged down in the technical details, OLED TVs offer a black level and contrast that regular LED screens simply can’t match. The reason is simple: while most TVs require a backlight to light up the pixels, on an OLED TV each pixel provides its own illumination. That means that pure black areas are the absence of light – not just a very dark grey as you get with cheaper sets.

The difference is night and day. Once you’ve watched an atmospheric movie on an OLED screen, it’s very hard to go back to LED panels – no matter how good they may be in other respects.

Impossibly thin designs

Because the pixels on OLED TVs are self-illuminating, they don’t need a backlight. This means that LG’s OLED TVs can be made incredibly thin, with the flagship G4 model measuring less than an inch thick without its stand.

That makes the TVs ideal for wall mounting, ensuring that they’re unintrusive and stylish when not in use.

Buy a LG OLED TV from Currys

The widest viewing angles around

There’s one more perk to the self-illuminating pixels found on OLED panels: wide viewing angles.

Because the pixels aren’t relying on a backlight, each pixel emits light in all directions, leading to extremely good viewing angles, and ensuring there won’t be a fight over who sits where on movie night.

Unmatched response times for gamers

If you’re a gamer, and you’ve ever had the misfortune of playing on a TV with poor response times and input lag, you’ll know how off it can feel – especially if you play competitively online.

Fortunately, that’s not a problem for LG’s OLEDs, which have next-to-no input lag with incredible 1ms response times in game mode. Not only that, but the TVs have 120Hz panels for 120fps gameplay in supported Xbox Series, PS5 and PC games, with VRR and ALLM to eliminate screen tearing, ghosting and motion blur for the ultimate gaming experience.

All the channels you want with webOS

Rather than using Google TV, LG televisions run the company’s proprietary operating system, webOS.

It’s quick and easy to navigate and packed with all the streaming options you could want, with Freeview Play, NOW, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and many more at your fingertips and ready to stream over Wi-Fi.

10% off for two weeks only

But perhaps the best reason to upgrade to an LG OLED TV this autumn is the sale that’s going on right now. If you buy before 8 October, you’ll enjoy up to 10% off various models by applying the code TV10 at checkout.

The best part is it works with existing discounts. That means prices start at just £990 for the 42in LG C4, with a massive £590 off the 65in version, which now comes in at £1,1709. If you’ve got the wall space, that means that the giant 83in model currently has £1,780 off the RRP.

With incredible picture quality, infinite contrast, impossibly thin form factors and incredible performance for gamers, LG TVs are the ultimate living room upgrade. And with up to 10% off, there’s never been a better time to make the cinephile leap.

Buy a LG OLED TV from Currys