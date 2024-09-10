Samsung Premiere 9 review: A first-class ultra-short throw 4K HDR projector

The Samsung Premiere 9 is the Korean brand’s latest ultra-short throw (UST) 4K HDR projector and is based around a single-chip DLP design with a triple-laser light source. Its use of red, green and blue lasers enables it to generate higher brightness and a wider colour gamut than single-laser options. Its 20,000-hour lifespan is considerably longer than projectors that use regular ultra-high-performance lamps.

This well-specified beamer also includes a built-in spatial audio sound system that supports Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound technology and Dolby Atmos, along with a fully functioning and comprehensive smart platform, voice assistants and several useful gaming features.

The Premiere 9 is an impressive performer in most viewing conditions, is a piece of cake to set up, has an attractive, lifestyle-friendly design and offers a comprehensive selection of connectivity options and controls. Despite the lack of a built-in tuner and the absence of support for Dolby Vision or 4K/120Hz gaming, the Samsung Premiere 9 is one of the best alternatives to a large-screen TV that I’ve tested.