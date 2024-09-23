Dangbei DBOX02 review: A fantastic-value 4K Google TV projector

Up to now, Dangbei has been best known in the UK for manufacturing some of the better budget projectors, with models like the Neo Mini and Emotn N1 providing watchable pictures and good sound for under £400. However, that’s not the full extent of the brand’s ambitions; with the Dangbei DBOX02, they’re looking for a slice of the mid-range projector market.

Like the original DBOX01 (or Mars, as it was known in the UK), it’s a stylish DLP projector with built-in stereo audio, based on a bright laser light source. But where the Mars had a 1080p resolution and an affordable sub-£1,000 price point, the DBOX02 takes the resolution up to 4K and the price point up to nearly £1,800. It comes with improved tech, enhanced Dolby Audio sound and built-in Google TV streaming, but that list price puts the DBOXO2 up against established favourites like the XGIMI Horizon Ultra and 4K ultra-short-throw units like the Hisense PL1. At this level, good isn’t really good enough – Dangbei needs to pull off something special.