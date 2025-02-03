Philips OLED+910 hands-on: Brighter pictures, cleaner sound

Philips launched its 2025 TV and audio range at TP Vision Live in Barcelona last week and I was there to get up close and personal with its latest products.

Its various new televisions were all on display, but the one I got to spend most time watching and listening to “real-world” material on was the Philips OLED+910. Read on for my initial impressions of this very well-equipped 4K stunner.

