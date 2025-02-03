Philips OLED+910 hands-on: Brighter pictures, cleaner sound
The Philips OLED+910 is the brand’s only 2025 TV to offer Bowers & Wilkins audio and it looks and sounds the part based on initial viewing
Philips launched its 2025 TV and audio range at TP Vision Live in Barcelona last week and I was there to get up close and personal with its latest products.
Its various new televisions were all on display, but the one I got to spend most time watching and listening to “real-world” material on was the Philips OLED+910. Read on for my initial impressions of this very well-equipped 4K stunner.
Philips OLED+910 hands-on: Key features and specifications
- Screen sizes: 55in, 65in and 77in
- Panel type: OLED
- Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- Processor: P5 AI (9th-gen)
- Operating system: Google TV
- HDR support: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
- HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0
- Pricing: TBC
- Availability: June 2025
Before jumping into the OLED+910’s specifications I want to draw attention to the fact that it’s the only model in Philips’ new lineup to come with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system. This is surprising given all the options in the OLED+ series have done so in recent years; the range-topping Philips OLED+950 makes do with a down-firing 2.1-channel arrangement.
In contrast, the OLED+910 delivers 3.1-channel audio via a rear-mounted subwoofer and nine drivers split into a trio of left-centre-right channels. These forward-firing drivers are found in a bar that runs beneath the TV panel and is covered in a stylish Kvadrat cloth.
That panel uses Philips’ META 3.0 technology, which introduces an extra layer to the three-stack structure used in traditional OLED models. The Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology used by last year’s OLED+909 has been dropped in favour of “Primary RGB Tandem OLED”, a four-stack panel production approach that facilitates the inclusion of independent red, green and blue colour layers. These individual layers help deliver purer colours and a wide colour gamut, with Philips stating DCI-P3 and BT.2020 gamut coverage of 99.5% and 83%, respectively.
Panel brightness has also been improved, with the OLED+910 reaching peaks of 3,700cd/m2 and 350cd/m2 on a full-field white pattern. These are figures quoted by Philips rather than tested measurements but are in line with what other manufacturers have said is achievable with four-layer OLED.
The other big advantage of META 3.0 is improved reflection handling. A new Vanta Black Polariser helps reduce the reflection ratio from 0.9 to 0.6, with Philips claiming that this can block “more than 99% of any on-screen reflections.” Despite these improvements, Philips says META 3.0 panels consume 20% less power than their 2.0 predecessors.
The OLED+910 supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and both the AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync gaming technologies. As was the case last year, however, only two of the four HDMI ports are of the 2.1 specification.
That’s a little disappointing, but there’s good news for gamers in the form of upgrades to Game Bar 2.0. This on-screen menu enables users to personalise their gaming experience and gets a new “Colour range” UI item that allows granular hue filtering of any given colour.
The OLED+910 is also bolstered by the addition of AI game detection, which detects when you start playing one of a select number of titles and creates a dedicated game profile for it. You’re then free to make your own adjustments, which are saved automatically, and the profile is immediately selected any time you load up the game. At present, the list of supported games is limited to 29, but this does include heavy hitters such as Mario Kart 8, EA Sports FC 24, Elden Ring, Minecraft and Cyberpunk 2077.
It’s worth noting that the OLED+910 misses out on a few gaming features found on its stablemate the OLED+950. That TV uses a dual-engine rather than single-engine P5 AI chip and benefits from improved Shadow Enhance control options, an “Inverse picture” toggle and a useful minimap zoom tool.
The OLED+950 is also the only Philips TV to support a new AI-driven “Specular Highlight” enhancement option, which accentuates bright sections of images that reflect a light source. The other AI addition – “AI Adaptive Gamut Enhancer” – is present and correct on the OLED+910, however. This is specifically designed to optimise colour reproduction when viewing SDR sources without negatively affecting the naturalness of skin tones and can be customised by the user.
Philips OLED+910 hands-on: Initial impressions
The Philips OLED+910 looks lovely. It’s sleek and slender, which is par for the OLED TV course, but I think the integrated Bowers audio system gives it a distinguished air that sets it apart. I prefer the flexibility provided by TVs with a swivelling stand, but the OLED+910’s fixed feet are elegant if not quite as practical.
In the demo room at TP Vision Live, I was treated to visual and audio presentations to showcase the OLED+910’s capabilities. This was primarily intended to highlight its audio capabilities, so I won’t be making any definitive judgements on picture quality, but based on what I saw, the four-stack panel is likely to perform very well during testing.
Images looked crisp and packed with detail while watching a section of A Quiet Place: Day One, colours were vivid yet retained a natural quality and the level of brightness on show – both in specific highlights and across the entirety of the screen – was very impressive.
I’ve been a big fan of Ambilight ever since I first set eyes on a set that used it and Philips’ proprietary technology didn’t disappoint here. The OLED+910 has LEDs along the back of its panel on all four sides and these helped extend the image outside of the confines of the television and enhanced immersion by projecting light onto the wall behind it.
In terms of audio immersion, the 3.1-channel Bowers & Wilkins system did reasonably well, too. As it’s a forward-firing setup, it can’t communicate height effects as well as the Panasonic Z95A, which has up-firing drivers, or a soundbar with dedicated Atmos drivers such as the Sonos Arc Ultra.
But for a slim, attractive TV, I was impressed by the Dolby Atmos soundtrack of A Quiet Place: Day One while in the Entertainment mode sound setting. The transducers used are the same as those found in last year’s Philips OLED+909 but the director of product marketing and communications at Bowers & Wilkins, Andy Kerr, says the system has been “retuned to improve resolution and placement.”
He also mentioned that the setup can cope with more energy being put through it and I was struck by the sense of breadth and height the speakers managed to convey. A helicopter circling overhead felt suitably vertical in its positioning, the sideways movement of emergency vehicles speeding through the streets of New York was tracked naturally, while wind and atmospheric effects whipped around the main character as convincingly as I could reasonably expect given that the soundstage was entirely in front of me.
As a bonus, dialogue remained clear and coherent throughout and there was no shortage of impact as meteors containing aliens crashed to earth. It’s important to note, however, that the OLED+910 had an external B&W subwoofer wired up to it at the time. Kerr said that it was set to just 15% but this will have undoubtedly aided the low-end reproduction.
I also got the chance to listen to a couple of music tracks: Beware the Stranger by Lady Blackbird and Massive Attack’s Paradise Circus in Music mode. I particularly enjoyed how open the presentation was during the first tune; there was plenty of nuance and clarity to the vocals and instrument separation was on point. With the latter, the sound system handled tempo and dynamics very nicely and the vocals sounded like they were coming from the screen rather than a bar beneath it.
Philips OLED+910 hands-on: Early verdict
Without any test data to refer to, it’s impossible to say quite how compelling a proposition the Philips OLED+910 will be. But based on my limited viewing and listening time, I won’t be surprised to see it up there fighting with flagship entries from LG, Samsung et al. come the end of the year.
Pricing will be an important factor. There’s been no word on that as yet, but the Bowers & Wilkins sound system means this TV will be anything but cheap. Whether its bright, engrossing Ambilight-assisted pictures, support for the full range of HDR formats and impressive on-board audio do enough to justify the outlay remains to be seen, but early signs look encouraging.