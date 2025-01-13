CES 2025: Panasonic Z95B and Panasonic W95B hands-on

Panasonic Z95B OLED TV: Initial impressions

Of the two new models, the Z95B OLED is the obvious range-topper in the company’s 2025 lineup. Featuring innovative picture and sound, advanced gaming functionality, and aesthetic flair, it will appeal to home cinema enthusiasts, gamers, and design-conscious buyers alike.

For me, it was hands down the best reasonably sized TV to debut at CES. I saw hugely impressive 100in-plus options from Hisense (the Hisense 136MX Micro LED and Hisense 116UX TriChroma LED) and the “world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV” TCL’s 115in X955 Max) but the Z95B stood out as the finest example of a television that will be available in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes.

A cursory glance confirms this telly is more than just an evolution of last year’s Panasonic Z95A, which received a five-star rating at the Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Panasonic has embraced an all-new minimalist design that, to my eyes, looks fresh and fashion-forward

The design boasts a tactile, fabric grille, detachable terminal covers, swivelling central stand (only on the 55in and 65in models), and reduced depth, for slicker wall-mounting. It’s a lot sleeker than the cookie-cutter chassis Panasonic has been using for its flagship OLED since the Panasonic LZ2000.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Z95B’s design cleverly prioritises performance. A novel ThermalFlow cooling system allows for superior heat dissipation; Panasonic’s engineers have shifted the internal subwoofer so that an unobstructed, top to bottom, airflow can be executed, all of which was demonstrated with a neat A/B comparison at the set’s launch.