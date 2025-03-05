I got an early look at the LG G5 OLED and was blown away by the TV’s performance in ambient light

LG is one of the biggest players in the TV manufacturing business and has dominated OLED model sales globally over the past decade.

However, it is facing increasingly stiff competition from its rivals. Last year’s flagship LG G4 OLED received top honours when we reviewed it but narrowly missed out on scooping a prize in our Product of the Year Awards, with the Samsung S95D taking home the TV of the Year crown.

The two South Korean giants resume battle in March 2025, with the LG G5 OLED and Samsung S95F at the centre of the action. I spent some time with the G5 OLED at an exclusive event in February and there’s no doubt in my mind that it will be challenging when awards season comes around again.

LG has made significant changes to improve performance, most notably in a department where OLED televisions often struggle: picture quality when there’s a lot of ambient light. I’ve outlined those changes below and given my initial impressions of the TV based on a side-by-side comparison with the LG G4, Samsung S95D and Sony A95L.

