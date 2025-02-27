How TV screens are measured: Why screen size matters

That said, bezels can still be a factor when it comes to choosing a new TV, but not in the way you might expect. Given that most of us upgrade our television every five to seven years, changing display technologies and designs make it possible to think bigger, without compromising space.

A larger screen today can occupy the same space as an older, smaller model with a fatter bezel. A modern 55in TV will almost certainly sit in the same space as a 48in TV LED from yesteryear.

It’s worth noting that 55in and 65in models have become the norm in many households, and some brands are already pushing the envelope with super-sized displays such as the 95in TCL Q9BK and 110in Hisense UXN. So just how large do you dare go?

How TV screens are measured: Recommended viewing distances

One of the more hotly contested aspects of buying and installing a TV is viewing distance. If you invest in a mega-sized TV do you really have to watch it from way back?

In the era of Standard Definition (SD) TVs, it was true that the closer you sat to your set, the worse the image appeared, due to poor resolution and copious artefacts. However, with today’s 4K UHD and even 8K TVs like the Samsung QN900D, pixel density is so high that you can sit much closer without experiencing image degradation (or eye fatigue, for that matter).

Indeed, the closer you sit/the larger the screen, the more you’ll see in native 4K content from the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ and UHD Blu-rays. As a rough rule of thumb, expect to eat your dinners around 1.5x the screen size away from the TV.

That means for a 55in TV, you’d be sitting around 2m from the screen, and with a 65in model, you’d be 2.4m away from the action, 2.85m with a 75in TV. Of course, take these figures with a pinch of salt. Ultimately, the best best distance to watch from is whatever you’re comfortable with.

When stepping up from a forty-something-inch screen, you’ll probably be unsettled by a dramatically bigger screen size. But you’ll adjust mighty fast, and then you’ll not want to downsize.

TV technologist and YouTube creator Vincent Teoh is a firm believer that buyers should think big when it comes to upgrading their viewing, given advances in both display technologies and streaming quality.

“I believe in getting the biggest screen size your space and budget allow, depending on whether you prioritise the best picture quality – OLED – or a more budget-friendly alternative that still delivers solid performance – Mini LED, such as TCL’s competitively priced 85in and larger models,” he told us.

It’s important not to be conservative, says Teoh. “You’ll quickly adjust to a bigger screen, and reap the benefits of modern upscaling and high-quality video sources like 4K UHD from Netflix,” he assures. “Larger TVs are more viable than ever; no videophile has ever gone to heaven wishing they had bought a smaller TV.”

How TV screens are measured: Where to position your TV

Screen size can also be dictated by placement. Where you plan to position your telly significantly impacts the size you can accommodate. Resting a TV against a flat wall makes a larger screen easier to integrate. Traditional corner placements, however, will be more restrictive, limiting you to a lesser size unless you use a swivel wall mount of some description. TVs with a swivel stand like the Philips OLED809 are relatively rare but worth looking out for if you want to be able to easily adjust the panel.

For film fans, a big screen equals a better cinematic experience, but there’s always a balance to be had between immersion and practicality. For everyday use, watching news, sports and casual entertainment, a massive display might seem overkill. Consider utilising a second room for dedicated large-screen viewing, if that’s the case. Remember, with a Freely TV like the Hisense U8N or Sky Glass Gen 2, you don’t need a traditional aerial point, just Wi-Fi to watch shows.

“In theory, optimal immersion requires sitting closer to a smaller screen, but in reality, few households will rearrange their entire living space just for that,” reasons Vincent Teoh.

“The typical UK viewing distance for watching TV is around 2.7m, and I doubt many people would deviate significantly from that. This brings me back to my original point: just go for the biggest TV your budget allows. I’d be more than happy watching a 77in or even 83in OLED TV, from nine feet away.”

How TV screens are measured: Viewing angles and optimal positioning

The best viewing experience comes when seated directly in front of the screen. However, modern OLED and some high-end LED TVs offer better than average off-axis viewing, maintaining contrast and colour accuracy even when you’re peering from the side.

If you’re going for an LCD LED TV and care about viewing angles, pay close attention to the type of panel being used. There are two main types: Vertical Alignment (VA) and In-Plane Switching (IPS). These use different arrangements of liquid crystals in their Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) displays, altering how light makes its way to the TV’s sub-pixels – the building blocks that make up the picture you see on screen.

IPS TVs align crystal molecules parallel to the glass substrate on either side of their crystal layer. When an electrical current is applied, the molecules rotate or shift their plane (hence the name) to let light through. This enables them to deliver much wider viewing angles than their VA counterparts.

VA TVs, on the other hand, align their crystal perpendicularly to the glass substrate. Without an electrical current passing through the crystals, they remain in a vertical orientation to produce deep blacks. Once a charge is applied, the crystals tilt rather than rotate, to allow light through. As a result, contrast ratios are better on VA panels than IPS panels but their viewing angles are a lot narrower.

Manufacturers won’t always advertise the type of LCD panel their TVs use, but we always endeavour to mention it in our reviews.

How TV screens are measured: The key takeaways

Think big. With thinner bezels and sleeker designs, today’s TVs take up less space than their older counterparts. Our advice? Decide on an ideal size – and then buy the next one up.

Make measurements. Ensure any new TV fits your wall, or stand (look at the feet, is the TV on a centre pedestal or does it have edge-placed boots?). Consider wall mounting, as this will make the best use of your available space.

Future-proof your viewing. Screen sizes are trending upwards, and what seems large today might feel small in a couple of years.

By considering all the above, you can confidently choose the right screen size for your home. Happy TV hunting.