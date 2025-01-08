CES 2025: Samsung Vision AI set to bolster brand’s new TV lineup
CES is awash with talk of AI, and Samsung’s latest Neo QLED, QLED and OLED TVs all make use of new Samsung Vision AI features
Samsung lifted the lid on several new televisions at CES this week and, unsurprisingly, its latest lineup strongly focuses on AI integration.
Samsung Vision AI will be central to a TV range that includes QLED, Neo QLED and OLED models and has a stated goal of “reimagining what screens can do” by “connecting entertainment, personalisation, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience” according to president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, SW Yong.
It will do so by offering users a host of personalisation features and positioning Samsung TVs at the heart of the brand’s SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung outlined a few of Samsung Vision AI’s key features during its CES 2025 First Look event, and while they’re not what I’d consider revolutionary, they certainly look handy.
Click to Search is somewhat reminiscent of VH1’s Pop-Up Video show, during which nuggets of information about music videos appeared on the screen. By pressing a button on your remote, you can access info about the content you’re watching, such as identifying a specific actor, in a way that still allows you to engage with the viewed content.
Meanwhile, Live Translate, does what it says on the tin, providing real-time subtitle translations. There’s also Generative Wallpaper, which turns your TV into something akin to a picture frame capable of displaying dynamic, personalised images. We’ve seen this on recent Galaxy smartphones and from other TV manufacturers, too, and it’s clear there’s a huge demand from consumers for televisions that seamlessly integrate into their living rooms when not being actively watched.
Samsung has been steadily fleshing out its SmartThings platform over the past decade or so and Samsung Vision AI sees a couple of new people- and pet-focused capabilities added. Home Insights monitors your home environment and provides safety alerts about your household on your TV. Pet and Family Care (rather spookily) detects unusual behaviour in family members and furry friends and adjusts the settings of smart devices in your room accordingly, updating you in real time and enabling you to view recorded events on your TV.
TV picture and audio quality are also said to benefit from Samsung Vision AI, although it’s not obvious how this new implementation of artificial intelligence differs from the dynamic adjustments made by Samsung’s AI engine on older TVs.
CES 2025: Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup
We do, however, have details about a few of the televisions Samsung will release in 2025. The Korean brand says its new lineup is its most comprehensive ever, which is saying something given the breadth of choice available in the past.
The most advanced entry in the lineup is the Samsung QN990F. This Neo QLED 8K beast houses the company’s NQ8 AI Gen 3 Processor and is an upgrade on last year’s QN900D, although there’s also a direct successor to that TV, the QN900F (Samsung has decided to skip the E suffix).
The range-topping model is crammed full of AI features, including 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro and Colour Booster Pro, which should ensure it delivers a visual and audio experience to match its as-yet-unconfirmed but undoubtedly very high price.
The other TV the brand was keen to draw attention to is The Frame Pro. The Frame is one of Samsung’s best-selling TVs, catering to an audience seeking a television that’s as much a piece of a home art installation as it is an entertainment hub.
This iteration upgrades The Frame’s QLED panel to a Neo QLED panel, meaning it uses Mini LEDs in place of regular-sized ones. The result is superior local dimming and improved contrast, along with punchier colours. It will pack plenty of AI smarts, too, thanks to its use of the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, and comes with Samsung’s Wireless One Connect box, allowing you a great deal of flexibility in terms of the TV’s positioning.
Those two televisions are just the tip of the Samsung iceberg for 2025. It showcased updates to its three OLED models at CES in Las Vegas, with the Samsung S95F, Samsung S90F and Samsung S85F replacing last year’s S95D, S90D and S85D. Also revealed were the company’s 4K Neo QLED options – the QN90F, QN85F, QN80F and QN70F – and there will also be QLED and basic UHD sets available for those in the market for something more affordable.
We’ll of course be looking to review a broad cross-section of Samsung’s TV releases in 2025, so be sure to check back later in the year to see how they perform.