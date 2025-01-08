CES 2025: Samsung Vision AI set to bolster brand’s new TV lineup

Samsung lifted the lid on several new televisions at CES this week and, unsurprisingly, its latest lineup strongly focuses on AI integration.

Samsung Vision AI will be central to a TV range that includes QLED, Neo QLED and OLED models and has a stated goal of “reimagining what screens can do” by “connecting entertainment, personalisation, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience” according to president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, SW Yong.

It will do so by offering users a host of personalisation features and positioning Samsung TVs at the heart of the brand’s SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung outlined a few of Samsung Vision AI’s key features during its CES 2025 First Look event, and while they’re not what I’d consider revolutionary, they certainly look handy.

READ NEXT: Samsung partners with Google on Eclipsa Audio