Bush UT24SB review: Get smart with this very affordable 4K HDR TV

The name Bush is a blast from the past for those of us of a certain vintage, especially if, like me, you’re old enough to remember the days when TVs were so expensive people rented them.

In our disposable modern age, prices have dropped to the point where you can buy the 50in Bush UT24SB for a penny under £270. That relatively meagre outlay gets you a 4K TV that incorporates the TiVo and Freely media platforms and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

The Bush UT24SB is the first UK TV I’ve tested to run the TiVo platform, and if it delivers good picture and sound quality this budget TV might be a sleeper hit ahead of Christmas.