Xiaomi Pad 7 review: My new favourite iPad alternative

The 2.8GHz Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset is another area in which the Xiaomi Pad 7 punches above its weight. As you can see in the chart below, it scored roughly the same as the Honor Magic Pad 2 – no mean feat, considering the Honor tablet more than £100 more – and it outpaced the 10.9in iPad (2022) by around 10% in the multi-core test, too.

Xiaomi’s pre-launch software rarely plays ball with our GPU benchmarking application, so I’ll be updating this with official scores when I have them. Anecdotally at least, though, the Xiaomi Pad 7 does a decent job of gaming, running Genshin: Impact on medium graphical settings fluidly and without overheating.

The tablet’s battery life also impressed me; it lasted for 15hrs 11mins in our standard looping video test, which is roughly three hours better than the iPad (2022) and the OnePlus Pad 2. Only the Honor Magic Pad 2 lasted longer but this is still a great result for the Xiaomi Pad 7.

I’ll have more to say about the software in the next section but first, the positives. If you want to add the keyboard case and use the Pad 7 as a laptop replacement, pressing and holding on most apps gives you the option to open them as a floating window. You can have up to three of these open at once, or you can use the three dots at the top of the window to switch to split screen mode with two apps.

Software support is fine but nothing special, with Xiaomi pledging two years of OS updates and three of security patches.

READ NEXT: Best budget phones