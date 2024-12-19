Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) review: Stylus over substance

The 2024 Kindle Scribe is a tablet for those who end up hopelessly sidetracked by the sheer time-wasting potential of an iPad or Android tablet. It’s a giant, combined e-reader and notepad and comes with a stylus in the box. This is the second edition; the original was released in 2022.

What have two years of progress got us? Not a huge amount. The hardware is barely any different, the Kindle Scribe 2024’s core “new” features are coming to the old version in an upcoming software update anyway, and it’s not even clear if all the new features will come to the UK version of the new Scribe, either.

A lot of the fundamentals are still strong. The feel of writing on the display surface is great and the interface is reasonably simple, but Amazon hasn’t quite made enough improvements for it to challenge the best notebook e-readers on the market.