Save big on Bluetti’s portable power stations this Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us and the deals are dropping left and right. Bluetti is currently offering big savings on several of its best portable power banks, including some that can be purchased with optional solar panels, if you’re ready to dip your toe into sustainable living.

Whether you’re looking for a hefty power bank to take along on a camping trip or a solar-powered home backup to keep you covered when the mains lets you down, there’s something for everyone in Bluetti’s varied lineup.

We’ve got a few choice bargains picked out below but you can follow this link to peruse all of the offers included in Bluetti’s Black Friday sale.

If you are headed out on a camping trip, Bluetti’s AC50B power station is a great choice to bring along with you. This power station offers the best balance between portability and connectivity, weighing a solid but not unmanageable 6.7kg and packing tons of outputs, including a 700W AC, two 65W USB-C ports and a 15W USB-A port. The battery holds a total of 448Wh and once depleted, it can be charged up to 80% in around 45 minutes.

Outside of sales, this unit costs £399, but you can currently pick one up for just £299. There’s also an option that comes with a 120W solar panel, allowing you to sustainably juice the power station back up while you’re out in the wilderness. This bundle is usually £688 but you can grab it for just £498 with this deal.

For something that still provides plenty of power but for even less money, the Bluetti EB3A is worth your attention. This compact power station weighs 4.6kg and comes with a convenient fold-out carry handle, making it the easiest on this list to lug about. There’s 268Wh of total power and you still get plenty of outputs, including a 600W AC socket, a 100W USB-C port and even a wireless charging pad on the top.

Once again, you can choose to pair this power station with a 120W solar panel and charge it up with the power of the sun. For that, you’re looking at £378 (down from £478). Without the solar panel, the EB3a is down from £249 to just £189.

If those first two options look a little weedy for your off-grid power needs, the Bluetti AC180 should be more your speed. The 1,152Wh battery is capable of delivering a total of 1,800W of power and offers a versatile selection of outputs, including a wireless charging pad, four USB-A ports, a USB-C port and two 1,800W AC sockets.

If you want to use the latter pair simultaneously, you can use the Bluetti app to boost power output up to 2,700W – though this will naturally rinse the battery faster. Still, if you can connect it to a 1,440W AC input, the battery will recharge in as little as an hour.

The solar panel option with this power station is more heavy-duty as well, pairing the bank with a higher-capacity 200W panel. This option is £1,098 usually but in this sale, you can snag it for £768. Without the solar panel, you can pick up the powerful Bluetti AC180 for £549, saving you a massive £350 (usually £899).

