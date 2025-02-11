Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro review: A highly accessible powerhouse

Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro review: Performance and battery life

While the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro’s Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip isn’t the fastest that MediaTek produces, it’s still capable of making significantly more expensive phones sweat. An average Geekbench 6 multi-core benchmark score of 6,214 is much better than the Pixel 9 Pro with its custom Tensor G4, for example, and isn’t far off the global model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 with its Exynos 2400.

In GPU benchmark terms, too, the Poco X7 Pro stands up to those two £800-plus phones remarkably well. Suffice to say, the Poco X7 Pro absolutely blitzes everything in the sub-£400 category, including the aforementioned rival trio of the Samsung Galaxy A35, the Nothing Phone (2a) and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

One caveat worth mentioning is that I was sent the very top Poco X7 Pro model, which comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This model won’t be made available in the UK, with only the 8 and 12GB options being offered. It’s slightly irritating that we weren’t given access to final UK hardware, but the performance difference should be negligible.

Xiaomi has really gone to town with the Poco X7 Pro’s battery, cramming in a huge 6,000mAh cell. While that’s quite a bit larger than the Poco X7’s chunky 5,110mAh battery, however, I didn’t notice a massive uptick in stamina. Indeed, in our regular looping video test, the Poco X7 Pro lasted 21hrs 43mins, which is about 3 hours less than the Poco X7. That’s also well short of the Nothing (2a), the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.

Practical usage balanced this disappointing result out somewhat, with a day of moderate usage (around 4 hours of screen on time) leaving me at around 60%. So while it may not have impressed in our testing, it should still get you through a day of even the most intensive usage with ease, and will likely last average users a full two days before they need to plug it in.

When it does come time to juice up, the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro supports up to 90W charging. Annoyingly, though, while the model I was sent came with said charger in the box, UK retail units won’t ship with one. In my testing, the 90W charger got the Poco X7 Pro from empty to 41% in 15 minutes, and to 82% in 30 minutes.

