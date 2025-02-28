Xiaomi 15 review: Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 instead

Xiaomi 15 review: Performance and battery life

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset has consistently impressed me in every phone using it thus far and the Xiaomi 15 is no different. As you can see below, it broadly matches other 8 Elite users and pulls ahead of the Xiaomi 14 by 44% in the single-core benchmarks and 47% in the multi-core.

Xiaomi’s pre-launch software is notoriously fickle with our GPU benchmarking software, so I haven’t yet been able to get exact figures for the Xiaomi 15. Given the shared hardware, however, I’d be surprised if it didn’t land in the same neck of the woods as the Galaxy S25.

In practice, I ran Genshin: Impact at high graphical settings without any major stuttering or dips in framerate. I did get an overheating warning when I dialled the settings to maximum and though the phone warmed up a little, it never reached fingertip-scorching territory.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite also consistently excels in power efficiency, so it comes as no surprise to see the Xiaomi 15 doing well in our battery life test. Its result of 27hrs 6mins is only around an hour better than the Xiaomi 14 but it’s still enough to see you through a couple of days’ moderate use without breaking a sweat.

The 90W charging is something of a secret weapon, meaning that the Xiaomi 15 recharges faster than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 (25W) or iPhone 16 (20W). There’s no plug included in the box, but using my 100W charger I got the Xiaomi 15 back to 50% in 21 minutes and fully charged in 45 minutes.

