This stunning Google Pixel 8 Prime Day deal just dropped AGAIN

A near-perfect Android smartphone in our tests, the Google Pixel 8 has never been as cheap as this Amazon Prime Day deal

I’ve been writing about smartphone deals for almost ten years, and it’s becoming increasingly rare that a price drop genuinely surprises me. This Google Pixel 8 bargain, however, is one of those very infrequent moments, plummeting to a price so low in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales that I’m starting to think the online retailer doesn’t want to turn a profit.

That’s right, Amazon is practically giving away the current best Android smartphone on the market. At just £531, the Google Pixel 8 (256GB) is going for its cheapest price yet, down from an average cost of £684 and a previous low of £609. There’s never been a better time to pick one up, but note that this deal expires on 17 July.

Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?

In our full Google Pixel 8 review , we awarded it a maximum five stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8’s camera tricks are a stroke of genius. Magic Eraser is absolutely fantastic, allowing you to get rid of any unwanted objects or people by simply circling them with your finger when viewed in your camera roll. Similarly, Best Take uses AI to swap faces in group portrait shots using previously captured images of the same person – impressive stuff.

Not to mention that the quality of pictures the Pixel 8 can capture is fantastic as well. There’s little better on offer right now, snapping some truly remarkable images with accurately represented colours and an effective use of HDR in low-light shots.

The 120Hz 6.2in OLED display came off incredibly well in our testing, with a practically perfect Delta E colour accuracy score and a massively boosted maximum brightness compared to the previous generation.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8 deal?

We didn’t appreciate Google’s decision to increase the launch price by £100 when we first reviewed the Pixel 8, but thankfully that’s now an issue of the past.

Google’s Tensor G3 chipset isn’t the fastest currently available, being outmatched by both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15’s speeds.

How has the Google Pixel 8’s price changed over time on Amazon?

As I mentioned earlier, this fresh Pixel 8 Prime Day deal is now the cheapest it’s ever been, costing just £474.

That’s a huge £162 saving compared to the average price and £225 off the original launch price of £699.

