Samsung Galaxy S25 review: A compact flagship that just about maintains its edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Performance and battery life

The biggest upgrade here by far is the switch to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, especially if you’re not from the US. For most of the world, the Galaxy S24 came with Samsung’s custom Exynos 2400 chip, which lagged behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the American model.

Samsung’s use of the same chip around the globe this time is very welcome and it leads to a performance bump that’s much bigger than we’d expect from a typical yearly update.

In the regular Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark test, a single-core score of 3134 represents a 45% increase over the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24, while a multi-core score of 9800 is a 46% improvement. It’s slightly quicker than the OnePlus 13 in multi-core terms and isn’t far off the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s scores. The iPhone 16 and particularly the Pixel 9 are left trailing in its wake.

When it comes to GPU performance, the Galaxy S25 outperforms the S24 by around 37% in our GFX offscreen tests, and is broadly a match for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Honor Magic 7 Pro. Neither the Pixel 9 nor the iPhone 16 can get close.

Another beneficiary of this switch to a more efficient 3nm chip is the Galaxy S25’s battery life. In our usual looping video test, the phone lasted for a hugely impressive 31hrs 34mins. That’s a cool four hours longer than the Galaxy S24 and five hours longer than the Pixel 9. Not bad at all for a phone with a relatively diminutive 4000mAh battery.

In practical terms, I was able to get through a day of light to moderate usage, involving 3 hours of screen-on time, with a good 50% left in the tank. On a more intensive day, with 5 hours of screen time in an often substandard network environment, and in which I ran a bunch of benchmark tests, I still got through to bedtime with 22% left.

It’s a shame Samsung hasn’t improved charging speeds at all. 25W wired charging is supported, though there isn’t a brick in the box. Using an appropriate Samsung laptop charger I had to hand, it took me almost an hour and a quarter to get from empty to full.

