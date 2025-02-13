Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: Samsung’s least interesting flagship

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: Performance and battery life

As with the Galaxy S25, I’m glad to report that Samsung has stuck with Qualcomm power for every territory in which the Galaxy S25 Plus is being sold. Not only does this mean that performance is consistent no matter where you buy the phone but also that this performance is consistently outstanding.

We can thank the fabulous Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for that, which continues to impress, regardless of the phone we use it in. In our usual CPU-focused Geekbench 6 tests, the Galaxy S25 Plus scored about the same as the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is roughly a 45% performance increase over the global Galaxy S24 Plus.

The difference is a little more variable in the GPU department but the S25 Plus is still a good chunk better than its predecessor. The GFXBench results here are broadly in the same neck of the woods as the OnePlus 13, with the S25 Plus comfortably beating the Pixel 9 Pro XL and even surpassing the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung’s latest still tends to throttle back quite a bit under load, much like the Galaxy S24 Plus before it, with an underwhelming 3D Mark Solar Bay Stress Test score of 56.6% only marking a fractional improvement. It’s not a problem in general running but this isn’t the flagship phone to go for if you’re planning on lots of lengthy 3D gaming sessions.

Samsung has kept with the same 4900mAh battery as before, which continues to be a little smaller than most of the Android opposition and is way smaller than the 6000mAh cell of the OnePlus 13. However, with that more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip at its core, the Galaxy S25 Plus will still last you a little longer than S24 Plus in between charges.

In our regular looping video test, the Galaxy S25 Plus lasted an impressive 33hrs 29mins. That’s about five hours longer than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, four hours longer than the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and a whopping six hours longer than the OnePlus 13. Sure enough, I was able to get through a day of moderate to heavy usage (including four hours of screen-on time) with 50% left in the tank.

The Galaxy S25 Plus supports the same 15W wireless and 45W wired charging as last year and, once again, Samsung doesn’t pack a charging brick in the box. Using an appropriate 65W Samsung laptop charger, I managed to get the Galaxy S25 Plus from empty to 100% in just over an hour, which is well in excess of the 36 minute mark that can be achieved with the OnePlus 13.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life