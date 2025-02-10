Refurbished Samsung phones 2025: How to buy a tried and tested secondhand Galaxy smartphone

Top tips for buying a secondhand Samsung phone

We absolutely recommend buying a refurbished Samsung phone from one of the above outlets, but if you’re sourcing a secondhand unit from a private seller it’s important to be wary. It’s not uncommon to encounter stolen phones when buying in this manner, which is a crime on the part of both seller and buyer. It’s also possible that you’ll find yourself locked out of your stolen purchase further down the line.

Here are some tips on how to avoid dodgy goods when shopping for your second hand Samsung phone.

1. Ask for an original receipt or proof of purchase

One way to authenticate your purchase is to ask the seller for a receipt. Private sellers in particular should have one to hand, even if it’s in electronic form. Such documents can be handy for any warranty claims that the phone might still be eligible for, but the main purpose is good old fashioned peace of mind.

2. Check the IMEI number

Every phone has a unique International Mobile Equipment Identity number, or IMEI. This is the number that gets reported to the phone carrier when a device is stolen, which enables them in turn to lock the phone remotely, rendering it all but useless. You can check that a Samsung phone hasn’t been stolen by typing its IMEI (Settings > About phone > Status > IMEI information, or dial *#06#) into a service like IMEIpro.info.

3. Check the seller’s return policy

All of the outlets we’ve recommended above offer a solid returns policy, letting you change your mind after a certain period of time and get a full refund or replacement. This is another reason to be mindful of buying from private sellers – they will be cheaper, but your purchase will likely be final.

4. Check that the phone is wiped and operational

If you’re buying your Samsung phone from a private seller, see if you can physically check the phone before you purchase. Ask that the seller charge it up beforehand so you can assess its operation before money changes hands. Also ensure that the seller performs a factory reset of the phone, either in front of you (ideal because you’ll see that the phone is operational, and that the seller knows the password) or before you make the exchange. This will wipe all previous data from the handset. Ideally, you’ll want to then set up the phone with your account right there and then to check that it works with your SIM (be sure to bring a SIM tool or sturdy pin), and isn’t locked to a different network.

5. Always meet in a safe public place

Make sure that any meeting with a private seller takes place in a public place. If the phone is legit, that shouldn’t be a problem for them, and should indeed be preferable for both parties (an honest seller will likely be wary of you too). If you can take a friend with you, do so.