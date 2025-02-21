Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Taking care of business and working overtime

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Performance and battery life

I’d have thought that Motorola would put the bulk of resources into ensuring that the ThinkPhone 25 is a smooth operator for its price, to better facilitate efficiency at work. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset isn’t slow by any means but it isn’t notably better than the competition, either.

In the single-core component of the Geekbench 6 benchmarks, it matches most of its main competitors, but the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G pulls ahead by 14% in multi-core. The Google Pixel 8a goes even further, with massive leads over the ThinkPhone 25 of 64% in the single-core portion and 45% in the multi-core.

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 isn’t exactly marketed as a gaming phone but it performs well enough in the GFXBench tests, with similar scores to its main competitors, again with the exception of the Google Pixel 8a.

In practical terms, this means it can run Genshin: Impact reasonably smoothly at medium graphical settings, while simple fare like Candy Crush and Solitaire is no problem for it at all, so you should be fine squeezing in the odd game on lunch breaks.

The 4,310mAh battery is rather puny by modern standards but the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset proved impressively power efficient, and helped the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 to last an impressive 28hrs 33mins in our local video playback test.

Also above average for this price is the 68W fast charging. Using the provided charger, I was able to bring the ThinkPhone from empty to 50% in 17 minutes and on to full in a mere 42 minutes. That’s roughly the same as the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which also supports 68W charging.