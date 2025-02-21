Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Taking care of business and working overtime

Mobile phones
Motorola Thinkphone 25 in hand, rear view, in front of a mouse and keyboard
Our Rating :
Price when reviewed : £450
inc VAT

The work-focused Motorola ThinkPhone 25 pairs a robust build with excellent stamina but it struggles to compete as an all-rounder

Pros

  • Telephoto camera rare for this price
  • Sleek, compact and durable design
  • Excellent stamina and speedy charging

Cons

  • The Google Pixel 8a is faster
  • And has better software support
  • And better cameras

Despite the implications of the numbering, the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is only the second entry in the ThinkPhone range. It’s a business-focused smartphone and represents something of a do-over for the brand, taking the general approach of the first ThinkPhone and repackaging it at a lower price point.

The smartphone market’s mid-range is certainly easier to break into than the highly contested flagship ranks, but that doesn’t mean the ThinkPhone 25 is without fierce competition. With several rivals offering top quality phones at around this price, Motorola will need a unique hook to make the ThinkPhone 25 stand out – so what is it bringing to the table?

Check price at Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: What you need to know

The ThinkPhone 25 is a mid-range phone and, as such, it comes with mid-range specifications. So, instead of the flagship Snapdragon chip of its forebear, the ThinkPhone 25 comes with a more modest 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300, backed up by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

The 6.36in P-OLED display is smaller than the first ThinkPhone and has a lower refresh rate than before (120Hz, down from 144Hz), although the resolution is slightly sharper, now 2,670 x 1,220. The battery is a smaller 4,310mAh cell, too, although charging speeds are at least the same as before, with 68W wired and 15W wireless and the 32-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a hole-punch notch at the top of the display, is the same, too.

Close up of the Motorola Thinkphone 25's selfie camera

Over on the rear, meanwhile, are three cameras. The 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and the 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens are the same as before, but they’re joined by a 10-megapixel f/2, 3x telephoto camera this time around, which is a rarity at this price.

READ NEXT: Best Motorola phone

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Price and competition

The most notable generational change is that the ThinkPhone 25 is launching at half the price of its predecessor.

See Related
Best smartphone 2025: We put the top Android and Apple phones to the test
The best Android phones in 2025
Best budget phone 2025: The top cheap smartphones in the UK, as tested and reviewed by us

It’s £450 SIM free, which is prime territory for mid-range phones, with the biggest threat being Google’s Pixel 8a, which currently costs £409 for the 256GB model. This phone delivers performance that far exceeds anything else in this price bracket and a massive seven years of software support.

Motorola’s own Edge 50 Fusion is another mid-range favourite of mine, offering similar performance and battery life to the ThinkPhone 25, while costing considerably less. You can currently pick one up for just £279.

Finally – as I said, there’s no shortage of competition in this price range – we have the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, which starts at £439 and the Nothing Phone (2a) at £263. Both are strong options. The former is faster than the ThinkPhone 25 while the latter has the edge on affordability.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Design and key features

For me, the decision to shrink down the ThinkPhone 25’s proportions is a smart one. Big screens are all well and good but a work phone is at its best when it doesn’t get in the way. The compact frame now measures 71 x 8.1 x 154mm and weighs a relatively airy 174g.

Motorola Thinkphone 25 in hand, side view, in front of a keyboard

It’s still nice and robust, however, with Gorilla Glass 7i covering the display for scratch protection and it has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The frame has been downgraded from aluminium to plastic but that’s not necessarily a problem. The rear is manufactured from aramid fibre, a synthetic material with high-tensile strength that’s found in bulletproof vests and aerospace applications, so that certainly bodes well for the drop resistance. 

As this is a work phone, it isn’t available in any flashy colour varieties, only black, but it’s attractive enough and that aramid rear is luxuriously soft to the touch. My only criticism is that it’s quite vulnerable to greasy fingerprint smudges.

Close up of the Close up of the Motorola Thinkphone 25's logo, sitting on a keyboard

Speaking of which, both under-display fingerprint sensor and face-unlock were nice and responsive during my testing.

That’s about it for physical features, however. The first ThinkPhone’s customisable red key has been dropped here, which is disappointing as the quick-launch access it provided to apps and security features was a handy inclusion. It also means one fewer thing to separate the ThinkPhone 25 from the bulk of mid-range phones.

READ NEXT: Best mid-range phones

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Display

Although the ThinkPhone 25 has a slightly less fluid 120Hz display than the original’s 144Hz’s screen, this is no great loss; the phone still feels comfortably fluid when scrolling and jumping between apps.

The brightness was decent in my testing, too. With autobrightness switched off, I measured a peak luminance of 461cd/m2, while switching to adaptive mode and shining a torch on the light sensor pushed the ceiling up to an impressive 1,098cd/m2. Not bad for a phone this cheap.

Motorola Thinkphone 25 in hand in front of a mouse and keyboard, display showing the homescreen

As with most Moto mid-rangers lately, the ThinkPhone 25 has three colour profiles. Vivid and Radiant both target the DCI-P3 colour space, the former slightly cooler in tone and the latter slightly warmer.

Natural, meanwhile, aims for authentic reproduction of the sRGB gamut. In this mode, I recorded a total gamut coverage of 100%, with a volume of 104.6%. The average Delta E colour variance score came back at 1.48, which is a little higher than we’d like to see but is close enough to ideal for no colours to look out of place during use.

Check price at Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Performance and battery life

I’d have thought that Motorola would put the bulk of resources into ensuring that the ThinkPhone 25 is a smooth operator for its price, to better facilitate efficiency at work. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset isn’t slow by any means but it isn’t notably better than the competition, either.

In the single-core component of the Geekbench 6 benchmarks, it matches most of its main competitors, but the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G pulls ahead by 14% in multi-core. The Google Pixel 8a goes even further, with massive leads over the ThinkPhone 25 of 64% in the single-core portion and 45% in the multi-core. 

Geekbench 6 chart comparing the CPU performance of the Motorola Thinkphone 25 and similarly priced rivals

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 isn’t exactly marketed as a gaming phone but it performs well enough in the GFXBench tests, with similar scores to its main competitors, again with the exception of the Google Pixel 8a.

In practical terms, this means it can run Genshin: Impact reasonably smoothly at medium graphical settings, while simple fare like Candy Crush and Solitaire is no problem for it at all, so you should be fine squeezing in the odd game on lunch breaks.

GFXBench chart comparing the GPU performance of the Motorola Thinkphone 25 and similarly priced rivals

The 4,310mAh battery is rather puny by modern standards but the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chipset proved impressively power efficient, and helped the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 to last an impressive 28hrs 33mins in our local video playback test.

Battery life chart comparing the stamina of the Motorola Thinkphone 25 and similarly priced rivals

Also above average for this price is the 68W fast charging. Using the provided charger, I was able to bring the ThinkPhone from empty to 50% in 17 minutes and on to full in a mere 42 minutes. That’s roughly the same as the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which also supports 68W charging.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Software 

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 launched late last year with Android 14 and has since been upgraded to Android 15. Motorola is committing to five years of support for both OS updates and security patches, bringing the ThinkPhone 25 up to August 2029. That’s above-average at this price, with only the Google Pixel 8a stretching further, with seven years of support nudging it into the 2030s.

Close up of the Motorola Thinkphone 25's rear cameras, sitting on a keyboard

Speaking of Pixels, Motorola’s take on Android is just about my favourite implementation of the software outside of Google’s own handsets, with unintrusive icons, simple layouts and very few unwanted apps preinstalled on the phone.

What few apps are waiting for you upon boot are designed to bolster the ThinkPhone 25’s credentials as a business phone. Moto Secure is your one-stop-shop for all your security details, scanning for threats with Motorola’s AI-powered Thinkshield or setting up a secure folder that can be disguised on the homescreen to make it even more inconspicuous.

Motorola Thinkphone 25 in hand in front of a mouse and keyboard, display showing the Moto Secure app settings

There’s also Smart Connect, which allows you to easily transfer files between your phone, laptop and tablet, stream apps from your phone to a bigger screen, mirror your handset to your laptop and even use the ThinkPhone 25 as a webcam for meetings. It’s all very fluid and seamless, and makes working across multiple devices a breeze.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Cameras

I’m not sure that I follow the thinking in adding a telephoto camera to a business-focused phone but it’s certainly no bad thing. The 10-megapixel f/2.0 lens captures 3x optical zoom shots that are packed with strong contrast and punchy colours.

telephoto zoom of a quiet close on a cloudy day

The 10x hybrid zoom isn’t bad, either, but going any further than that (up to a maximum of 30x) sees quality dip a fair bit, producing grainy, smudged and generally unusable shots.

Zoom comparison showing the different levels of magnification offered by the Motorola Thinkphone 25

Things pick back up with the 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main sensor, however. The dynamic range produced here is fantastic, with well-handled highlights and plenty of detail in the shadowy areas. If it’s a particularly bright day, the colours can get a little oversaturated but not to the point where shots look dramatically artificial.

Trees in a field

I wasn’t particularly blown away by the night photography mode. It brightens scenes reasonably well but I found the resulting images flooded with visual noise and details to be rather fuzzy.

Crane and boats at a shipyard

And you definitely feel the pixel count drop with the 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, with a notable drop off in detail, particularly towards the edges. 

Ultrawide shot of a quiet close on a cloudy day

Video has been downgraded since the first ThinkPhone, thanks to the Mediatek chip. It now only shoots 4K at up to 30fps – if you want to film at 60fps, you’ll have to make do with 1080p. Footage still looks solid enough but the stabilisation is only electronic, so there’s a bit of noticeable sway here and there.

Check price at Motorola

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 review: Verdict

I see what Motorola is going for with the ThinkPhone 25; since the downfall of Blackberry, there hasn’t really been a go-to “work phone” for suits to identify with.

What the brand saw as a gap in the market, however, may in fact have just been the industry moving on. Regular smartphones have long since caught up in the productivity and software arenas, to the point where I’m not convinced that dedicated work phones are a necessity anymore.

Compared to the best mid-range phones around, the ThinkPhone 25 stands out in a couple of key areas: battery life is fantastic and both the durable build and telephoto camera are rare finds at this price. As an all-rounder, however, the ThinkPhone 25 sits firmly in the shade of the Google Pixel 8a. With much better performance, longer software support and superior cameras, the Pixel offers a fair bit more bang for your buck, and it’s also cheaper than the ThinkPhone, at time of writing.

Read more

Reviews
Apple iPhone 16e and iPhone SE 2022 cutout images placed on a blue background Apple iPhone 16e vs Apple iPhone SE 3: A one-sided fight
Comparison image with the iPhone 16e on the left and Google Pixel 8a on the right iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 8a: Clash of the mid-range titans
A front and back view of the white iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 16e: At last a major upgrade for the iPhone SE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review - Phone leaning on a candle, rear view Refurbished Samsung phones 2025: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro in hand, rear view, in front of a multi-coloured rug Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro review: A highly accessible powerhouse
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus standing on a table, display on showing the home screen Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Competent but nothing more
The Honor Magic 7 Pro lying on snow, rear view Best Honor phone 2025: Tried and tested by us
The best budget smartphones to buy in 2025
Honor Magic 7 Pro in hand, rear view, in front of a black cushion Honor Magic 7 Pro: Great for hardware, less so for software