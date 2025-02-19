iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 8a: Clash of the mid-range titans

iPhone 16e vs Google Pixel 8a: Cameras and AI

Something that hasn’t changed since the 2022 iPhone SE is that Apple has again decided to stick with a single rear camera. It’s better than before, at least, seemingly using the same 48-megapixel (f/1.6) main camera as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

We had plenty of good things to say about that camera, so I’m sure we’ll be equally pleased with its performance here, but the continued lack of any kind of secondary camera does make the iPhone 16e feel more restricted.

Apple also claims this is a “2-in-1” camera system with an “integrated 2x telephoto” that captures telephoto images at “optical quality”. I’ve used my monthly quota of quotation marks there because, to me, this just sounds like Apple’s way of trying to dress up a digital zoom to sound more impressive than it really is. I’m ready to be proven wrong when we come to review the phone but for now, take this one with a pinch of salt.

What’s much easier to be excited about is that it will capture 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video footage. This has long been one of our favourite features on iPhones, so it’s great to see the SE series getting in on the action.

Photography is consistently one of the biggest draws of Pixel phones and it’s no different with the Pixel 8a; the 64-megapixel (f/1.9) main lens produces gorgeous dynamic range and incredible detail in good lighting, night shots are vibrant and clean and portraits are sharp with accurate skin tones.

The 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide is also one of the best around, with stronger detail towards the edges than most and a colour tone that stays faithful to the main camera.

Throw in a deep bench of editing tools that includes the face-swapping Best Take and the excellent Magic Eraser, and the Google Pixel 8a has the edge on versatility here. We’ll have more to say when we come to review the iPhone 16e but, suffice to say, it has its work cut out to match the Pixel’s photography chops.

That’s not to say that the iPhone 16e is without tricks, however. Apple Intelligence launched a couple of months ago and the 16e is the brand’s first handset to support it from day one. Features include the object erasing Clean Up tool, text rewriting and summarising, a more conversational Siri assistant that can follow your prompts even when you trip over your words and custom Genmoji generation in Image Playground.

The Action Button can also be used for what Apple calls “Visual Intelligence”. With this, you can copy, summarise or translate text on the screen, search with Google or ask ChatGPT about whatever’s on your display.

That’s broadly similar to Google’s own Circle to Search, which is present on the Pixel 8a. I prefer the experience of Circle to Search overall because its integration with Google Search and Gemini AI is more streamlined but for anyone already locked into the Apple ecosystem, Visual Intelligence is a great inclusion.

Finally, the Pixel 8a also supports Gemini Live, which allows you to hold a free-flowing conversation with the AI assistant, interrupting it to clarify answers or change your questions on the fly. I’m calling this a draw for now, although I reserve the right to change that once we’ve got the iPhone 16e in for testing.

