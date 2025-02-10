Best Honor phone 2025: Tried and tested by us

Not at all. Honor is now a completely separate company, and one that has full access to Google Play Services. This means that it is authorised to install the Google Play Store on all of its phones, meaning you can run all of your favourite apps.

Unlike Huawei, Honor also has unrestricted access to all of the best internal components designed in the West, such as ARM’s chip architecture and Qualcomm’s speedy system-on-chips (SoCs). This means that Honor phones will perform as well as any equivalent device from Samsung or Xiaomi.

How much should I spend?

Unlike Samsung and Apple, Honor is perhaps best known for its more affordable phones. You can be assured of getting a good solid experience for £300 or less under the Honor banner.

However, you shouldn’t discount Honor’s more recent premium efforts either. Seemingly borrowing some of the hardware expertise from its former parent company, Huawei, Honor packs its high-end phones with cutting edge components.

If you see an Honor phone selling for closer to £1,000, you can rest assured it will live up to its price in the quality stakes. Indeed, the company’s most expensive phones burst well past that price, thanks to its contributions to the foldables market. Honor is comfortably a match for Samsung in this bleeding edge category, and is arguably ahead of it on design.

What features should I look out for?

As well as providing well-specced phones in each price category, Honor likes to offer something a little different from its rivals. We can’t think of many non-Apple phones that provide a truly secure facial recognition system, but Honor does with its flagship provisions. Otherwise, look out for the following specs.

Display: Honor nearly always offers excellent screen technology for the price, with top notch colour accuracy. Again, it’s not afraid to tread a different path, and was among the first brands to adopt a so-called 1.5K resolution with its flagship line-up rather than the standard QHD+. That’s less pixel overkill and better efficiency. Refresh rates are pretty locked at 120Hz right now, which is the industry standard.

Cameras: Honor generally goes the extra mile with its camera tech. In its flagship phones, expect well-balanced offerings that pay as much attention to the secondary sensors as the main one. They take some of the very best pictures in the business. For more affordable Honor phones, expect all of Honor’s attention to be on a (relatively) high quality main sensor, and maybe even an impressive selfie cam. The secondary cameras almost certainly won’t be so impressive.

Performance: Honor broadly sticks to industry standards when it comes to performance, which means its flagship and upper-mid-range phones carry the latest Qualcomm chips. Its affordable phones often dip into MediaTek’s chip bin, which tends to offer a higher bang-to-buck ratio. The latter phones are rarely the fastest in their class as a result, but they tend to be well optimised and competitively priced.

Battery life: When it comes to battery life, we measure capacity in milliampere-hours (mAh), and the bigger the better. Honor’s more recent phones often give you a little more capacity than usual, ensuring strong stamina across the board. Check out our individual reviews to make doubly sure.

Software: If we were to identify one unifying weak spot for Honor phones, it’s the company’s approach to software. It’s far from bad, but MagicOS is certainly an acquired taste – at least if you’re coming from a cleaner interface that’s closer to stock Android. Indeed, Honor seems to borrow more of its UI ideas from iOS than Android, with features like its large folders and split notification/Control Center menu. It’s a little prone to preinstalled app bloat, and Honor’s software update promise isn’t among the best.

Storage: Whichever Honor phone you go for, it’s a safe bet you won’t be lacking for internal storage. Its very cheapest phone offers a solid 128GB, while anything further up the price scale will start from 256GB. That should prove plenty for most people. Honor’s more expensive phones will generally let you bump the spec up to 512GB or 1TB. Like many other Android phone makers, you shouldn’t expect anything in the way of microSD expansion.

