Lenovo unveils its new Intel, AMD and Snapdragon-powered laptop lineup

Lenovo’s Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept may have stolen the show but the brand’s core range remains as comprehensive as ever

Lenovo has historically offered a wide range of laptops to suit various consumer needs and is showing no signs of slowing down as we head into the latter part of 2024.

The brand unveiled a whole host of new laptops at its showcase at IFA this week, including the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, a proof of concept model with a display capable of rotating 360 degrees. The rest of the showcase covered updated versions of its most popular models, all now powered by new processors. There are options housing chips from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm, meaning that you’re covered no matter your preference of CPU.

I got hands-on with the range at a behind-closed-doors event in Berlin and have highlighted the key specifications of each below.

First up, we have the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition. This 14in clamshell has Intel’s Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU under the hood, along with Integrated Intel Arc Xe2 graphics. Its 120Hz OLED display is a real looker and there’s support for Dolby Atmos audio via its pair of speakers. Weighing in at under 1kg (980g to be precise), it’s an ultraportable that can be used for both work and play and features ThinkPad’s instantly recognisable TrackPoint centre button. Battery life is said to be upwards of 18 hours.

I shall be discussing exactly what its Aura Edition moniker means in a separate article, but in short, it’s the result of a collaboration between Lenovo and Intel that brings a suite of exclusive features to the table. I’m yet to receive UK pricing on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition but it’s set to cost around €2,699 in Europe when it goes on sale in November.

Also on show were the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) and the ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7+) both of which are powered by AMD silicon. The former houses a next-gen AMD Ryzen AI Pro chip along with AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics and comes with up to 64GB dual-channel RAM and up to 1TB storage. The 14in IPS display comes in touchscreen and non-touchscreen variants, covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and can get as bright as 400 nits.

The latter, meanwhile, uses an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and Radeon 880M graphics, has less memory (up to 32GB) but storage options running up to 2x 2TB SSD. Its spacious 16in display hits a similar level of brightness to the T14s and sports a 3.2K resolution and impressive 165Hz refresh rate. It’s quite a bit heavier than the T14s; models start at 1.9kg compared to the T14s’ 1.3kg.

There’s also a new ThinkBook 16 (Gen 7). This one relies on Qualcomm silicon in the form of the Snapdragon X Plus. It has an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a 16in 2.5K resolution IPS display that’s not quite as bright as the aforementioned models, with peaks stated at 350 nits. It’s slightly lighter too, with the base model tipping the scales at 1.82kg.

Other options include the IdeaPad Slim 5x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, Yoga Slim 7x and Yoga Pro 7.

There are a few iterations of the 14.5in IdeaPad Slim 5x, all of which make use of the Snapdragon X Plus chip and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. The base model with an LCD IPS display, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD will set you back £850 but for an extra £50 you can secure yourself a sumptuous OLED panel. If you want more memory and storage, an OLED model with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD will be available for £1,000.

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop capable of doubling as a tablet. Like its clamshell stablemate, it’s powered by the Snapdragon X Plus but as it stands, will only be available with a 14in 1080p 60Hz OLED display. That model is slated to cost £900.

The three Yoga laptops are specced as follows. The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition runs Intel’s Core Ultra 7 Processor with Integrated Intel Graphics and is another of the Lenovo lineup to incorporate an OLED display. At 15.3in, it’s ample size for creative work, has 2.8K resolution and is said to be supremely colour accurate, with a reported delta E value of 1 across 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. Its 70Wh battery is beefy too, so it should be able to deliver highly impressive battery life. I’ve only been given pricing for the 32GB RAM/1TB SSD model, which will cost £1,400 at launch.

If you want the Yoga Slim 7 with a Snapdragon X Plus CPU instead, there’s the Yoga Slim 7x, which costs £1,300, has a 14.5in 3K OLED display and comes with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The Yoga Pro 7, meanwhile, houses the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor found in the ThinkBook 16 and uses AMD’s RDNA 3 780M graphics. Its 14.5in OLED display has a 2.8K resolution and refreshes at 120Hz and the laptop is priced at £1,450 for the 32GB RAM/1TB SSD model.

As you can see, Lenovo has got just about every base covered with its new laptop lineup. Whether you’re a casual user looking for something light and portable, a creator in need of power, performance and a colour-accurate display or are after a flexible option that can quickly transform into a tablet, the range has something to take your fancy.

Without having put any of the laptops through our rigorous testing process, we can’t say how well they’ll hold up against the competition. However, we’ll be getting review samples of key models in the coming weeks and months so keep an eye on the site to see whether your next laptop should be a Lenovo one.