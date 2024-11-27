Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M4, 2024) review: Brilliant – but only a little bit better

Laptops like the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, for instance, might barely be different from previous models as, sometimes, a product doesn’t need much in the way of updating. Yet in cases like this MacBook Pro, it’s the changes found on the inside that matter.

And while some might say that’s disappointing, or that Apple should really try harder, I’m perfectly happy with it. This is a laptop that ticks all the boxes when it comes to build quality and ergonomics and, despite a design that’s now three years old, I don’t think it looks at all aged, either.

Sure, it could have more ports (show me a laptop that wouldn’t benefit from this) and Apple could sell it at a lower price (if only) but there aren’t many things that the 14-inch MacBook Pro desperately needs. It’s a superbly made, very fast, workstation-class laptop with ludicrously long battery life. What more could you ask for?