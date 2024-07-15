Our smartwatch expert loves the Garmin Fenix 7 – snap it up at its lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day

The five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch is now £350 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an ideal time to stock up on the crème de la crème of tech products, and this is one of the best deals around. The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch, which we waxed lyrical about and awarded five stars out of five in our original review, is at its lowest price ever on Amazon of £350, down from an average on the site of £455.

You have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to snatch this stellar smartwatch saving

In our in-depth Garmin Fenix 7 review, our expert Jonathan Bray lauded the watch for its robust feature set, including superior battery life, remarkable accuracy and comprehensive mapping capabilities across all models. It’s a multi-sport powerhouse with a touchscreen, refined design and enhanced solar charging options.

It also features advanced health and fitness tracking, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and advanced workout metrics. Its GPS accuracy was top-notch in our tests, making it perfect for outdoor activities such as running, hiking and cycling. The Fenix 7 also offers music storage, contactless payments and smart notifications, making it a versatile companion for both fitness and daily life.

Overall, the Garmin Fenix 7, with its advanced features and significant discount, offers unbeatable value during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Just make sure you get in there before the hard deadline of midnight on Wednesday 17 July.