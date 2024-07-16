This Amazon Prime Day deal on an award-winning Epson projector is a blockbuster bargain

Always fancied having a projector to make the most of watching films or live sport? Then this Epson CO-FH02 deal for Amazon Prime Day is practically tailor-made for you. For a limited time, this projector – to which our expert gave four out of five stars and a ‘Recommended’ award – is just £427, down from its average price of £526 on the website.

As is always the case during the Amazon Prime Day bonanza, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of this phenomenal saving. Luckily, the company offers a generous 30-day free trial and the process is very simple – follow this link to get started.

View deal at Amazon

As we wrote in our full review, the Epson CO-FH02 is an exceptional budget-friendly projector, ideal for transforming your home entertainment experience. It features a colourful 1080p resolution that’s perfect for watching all your favourite shows and movies, as well as an Android TV dongle to ensure easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

However, what makes this projector particularly appealing is its 3,000-lumen brightness and Epson’s 3LCD technology, which deliver sharp, vivid images even in well-lit rooms. The automatic keystone correction simplifies setup, ensuring a perfectly aligned image every time, while its compact and lightweight design allows for easy placement in any room. The built-in 5W speaker provides decent enough audio output, although you might prefer to connect it to an external sound system for a better experience.

The CO-FH02 does have some limitations, though, such as the absence of HDR support and a lack of advanced gaming features. Its connectivity options are also somewhat lacking, with only one HDMI port, but these drawbacks are minor considering its overall performance and this bargain price.

The main caveat is that time is limited: this excellent Amazon Prime Day deal only lasts until midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible if you want to revolutionise your streaming setup.