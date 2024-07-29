OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Aggressively mediocre

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Performance and battery life

The Snapdragon 695 5G chipset was outdated when it cropped up on the Nord CE 3 Lite, so I’m less than thrilled to see it dragged out of retirement once again. Single-core performance is identical to the previous model, while the multicore benchmarks bizarrely showed around a 12% dip compared to the Nord CE 3 Lite.

The Nords are level in the GFXBench GPU benchmarks, with both overshadowed by the Google Pixel 7a. Simple gaming fare in the vein of Candy Crush or other such colour-matching titles will run just fine, but don’t expect smooth Fortnite gameplay from the Nord CE 4 Lite.

The one area in which we see some improvement over the previous generation is the battery life, with the Nord CE 4 Lite lasting for close to 25 hours in our looping video test – around two and half hours longer than the Nord CE 3 Lite. The Nothing Phone (2a) is the stamina champ, lasting for 27hrs 31mins, but this is still a very good result for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

You don’t get a charger bundled in the box, so the advertised 80W charging speed is only available for those who have a compatible plug. Those that do should get a full charge in 50 minutes, according to OnePlus. My 67W charger got the job done in under an hour.

