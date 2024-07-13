I loved the Google Pixel 8a at its launch price – but now it’s a Prime Day steal

The Google Pixel 8a is easily one of the best smartphones that I’ve reviewed this year, with one of my only concerns being that the price was slightly higher than the previous model. Now, that’s been effectively wiped out, as this Amazon Prime Day deal has brought it down to a record-low £409 (from a retail price of £499).

Pixel phones are popular handsets at the best of times and this is the first major discount on the latest and best-value Google phone so far. As such, I don’t expect this one to last very long before stock disappears, so be sure to get in there quickly if you want to pick one up for yourself.