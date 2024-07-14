Here’s why I think this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal is one of the best bargains this Amazon Prime Day

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best phones around and this new Amazon Prime Day discount sweetens the deal

I initially tested and reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro almost two years ago, but in my mind, it’s still up there as one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. It hasn’t shown its age as quickly as other handsets in recent times, and now that it’s reduced to a record low price in the Amazon Prime Day sales, picking one up seems like a no-brainer.

For a limited time (this deal expires on Wednesday 17 July), you can grab Google’s venerable flagship for just £462 over at Amazon, which is a healthy reduction of £269 compared to the average price and the cheapest we’ve ever seen. One thing to note is that this is for the 256GB version, too, so you’re getting double the storage compared to the base model as well.

Important Amazon Prime Day information The clue is in the name, but you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this discount. The good news is that you can sign up to a free 30-day trial if you aren’t subscribed already – just click the link below.



Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial

Did the Google Pixel 7 Pro get a good review?

In our full Google Pixel 7 Pro review , we gave the Android smartphone a perfect five stars out of five.

we gave the Android smartphone a perfect five stars out of five. We also awarded it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award – our highest accolade.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Google Pixel 7 Pro?

The Pixel 7 Pro’s cameras are still exceedingly good, especially at this new low price. I was particularly impressed with the 5x telephoto zoom sensor in my tests, with some remarkable subject tracking at increased zoom levels.

Low-light images are also captured effectively, being snapped in the blink of an eye with minimal visual noise and almost non-existent motion blur even in incredibly dark conditions.

The large 6.7in QHD+ 120Hz OLED display is beautiful, recording an impressive average Delta E of 0.89 during my testing – that’s essentially tonally perfect.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 7 Pro deal?

Of course, the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t Google’s newest flagship – though, if you want that, you’re going to have to pay £639 for the Google Pixel 8 Pro. And despite the price jump, the differences between the two are actually relatively minor.

There’s no microSD card slot to increase the phone’s storage, but again, this particular deal is for the 256GB version, which should help soften that particular blow.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s price changed over time on Amazon?

This is the cheapest the Google Pixel 7 Pro has ever dropped, now just £462.

It originally launched at £849, which at the time we said was good value.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

Myself and the rest of the Expert Reviews team have been digging deep into the Amazon Prime Day sale over the course of the last few days. If you’re curious to know what that entails, including any deals-spotting tips, you can read our dedicated article on the topic.

View deal at Amazon