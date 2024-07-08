Expert Reviews

  • This Voxi SIM-only deal is perfect for social media fanatics, according to our expert

Voxi, our favourite mobile network overall, is currently serving up 45GB of SIM-only data for just £10/mth, plus unlimited social media

Voxi is our favourite mobile network in the country, thanks to rating of five stars out of five in our latest in-depth review and a chart-topping performance in the annual, customer-voted Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.

And, for a limited time, the company has a peach of a deal for you: 45GB of SIM-only data for a budget-friendly £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you’d normally pay for 20GB and you’ll also get unlimited use of the social media apps Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Pinterest and Facebook Messenger. That means using those apps take bites out of your 45GB allowance.

Did Voxi get a good review?

  • In our Voxi review, we gave the mobile virtual network operator, which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, five stars out of five.
  • We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which we only give to the very best services or products.

What’s so good about Voxi?

  • As well as winning the overall prize, Voxi won the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023.
  • You’ll be getting unlimited use of social media apps, which means they won’t impact your data allowance.
  • The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.

Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?

  • It’s pricier than the big data deals you would get from, for instance, Smarty or iD Mobile.
  • You won’t be able to roam for free in the EU, which is something the above mobile networks do offer.

How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?

Where can I find more SIM-only deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

We’re always on the lookout for the best offers for our readers and you can find a full rundown of our techniques in this article.

