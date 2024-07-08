This Voxi SIM-only deal is perfect for social media fanatics, according to our expert
Voxi, our favourite mobile network overall, is currently serving up 45GB of SIM-only data for just £10/mth, plus unlimited social media
Voxi is our favourite mobile network in the country, thanks to rating of five stars out of five in our latest in-depth review and a chart-topping performance in the annual, customer-voted Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
And, for a limited time, the company has a peach of a deal for you: 45GB of SIM-only data for a budget-friendly £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you’d normally pay for 20GB and you’ll also get unlimited use of the social media apps Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Pinterest and Facebook Messenger. That means using those apps take bites out of your 45GB allowance.
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our Voxi review, we gave the mobile virtual network operator, which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which we only give to the very best services or products.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- As well as winning the overall prize, Voxi won the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social media apps, which means they won’t impact your data allowance.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You’d usually get 20GB for £10/mth, which means you’re getting 20GB for free.
- There is another, equally good Voxi deal in town, though: 75GB of data (was 25GB) for £12/mth on a 30-day plan, plus unlimited use of social media and music apps.
