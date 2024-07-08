This Voxi SIM-only deal is perfect for social media fanatics, according to our expert

Voxi is our favourite mobile network in the country, thanks to rating of five stars out of five in our latest in-depth review and a chart-topping performance in the annual, customer-voted Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.

And, for a limited time, the company has a peach of a deal for you: 45GB of SIM-only data for a budget-friendly £10/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you’d normally pay for 20GB and you’ll also get unlimited use of the social media apps Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Pinterest and Facebook Messenger. That means using those apps take bites out of your 45GB allowance.

Did Voxi get a good review?