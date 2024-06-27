This 25% Simba saving is the best mattress deal around at the moment, according to our in-house expert
Simba has slashed a whopping 25% off the price of its five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning mattress, but get in there soon
Here’s a scorching summer saving for you: a huge 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which is currently our favourite premium option. And, if that wasn’t enough, the company is also treating you to similar discounts on its other mattresses. As deals editor of Expert Reviews, I look at hundreds of offers every week and I can safely say that this is the best mattress sale at the moment.
It means the price of, for example, the king-size version, which we always use as the benchmark, is now £997, £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just ensure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on Sunday 30 June.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our in-depth Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it a full five stars out of five.
- We also garlanded it with an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give to a product.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was comfortable in our lengthy tests, with a layer of wool helping to avoid any unwanted sinking sensation.
- The mattress was supportive, whether we were lying on our side or back.
- It remained cool at night, despite us testing it during a June heatwave, much like the one large parts of the country went though recently.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue was the high price, but this 25% off deal blows that concern out of the water.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when first we reviewed it.
Here at Expert Reviews, we’re always on the lookout for the best mattress deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.