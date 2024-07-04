How to store a mattress

If you decide to store your mattress, prepare it by removing and cleaning the removable cover according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Ensure it is completely dry and well-aired before putting the cover back on.

For mattresses without a removable cover, see our guide on ‘How to deep clean a mattress’ for more in-depth information. Start by stripping any mattress protectors and bedding, then give it a thorough vacuum.

You can spot-clean any staining using upholstery cleaner or designated mattress stain remover. The mattress should be fully aired and dried in a well-ventilated room before it is ready to be stored.

In the market for a new mattress? Read our guide on ‘How to choose a mattress’ first.

Do you need to cover a mattress for storage?

Ideally, you should cover a cleaned mattress before it is put into storage to protect it from dirt and damage – and definitely, if it is going to be transported or stored anywhere other than inside your house.

It is possible to purchase heavy-duty mattress bags, which are easy to use. However, you may need to enlist the help of a friend to lift the mattress into the bag, particularly if you have anything over a small double. Seal the bag and patch up any rips to the plastic using duct tape.

Heavy-duty plastic will also serve as an effective mattress covering. Lay the plastic sheeting on the floor, place your mattress on top and then wrap around the mattress, securing it with duct tape.

READ NEXT: Emma vs Simba: Which is better?



How to transport a mattress

For anything over a single-sized mattress, you’ll need assistance to move it, even from room to room. If transporting a mattress in a vehicle, ensure the area is clean and dry before loading. It is often a good idea to use packing blankets to prevent movement on the journey and keep it from any potential soiling.

READ NEXT: Best firm mattresses

Where should you store a mattress?

Choosing the ideal storage location for your mattress can be tricky. The sheer size of a mattress means that, for many people, storing a mattress inside the home is not possible. The cool conditions of a garage mean it’s often a good place for mattress storage, provided it is clean and dry.

If you decide to keep yours in the garage, vacuum the area and ensure it is well-ventilated. If you’re concerned it’s still not as hygienic as you would like, you can prepare the storage area using cheap sheets of wood panelling to provide a cleaner surface for storage or make use of those packing blankets. It’s important that your garage isn’t damp, which could create black mould and cause irreversible damage and deterioration to your mattress.

If you don’t have access to a garage, it may be possible to rent a space. The cost attached to a storage unit will depend on its location, local demand and how long you require the space. If you decide to go ahead with a storage unit for your mattress, you should complete all the steps above concerning hygiene and cleanliness. Some storage units also benefit from climate control, which can provide further reassurance. Look for dry conditions with a temperature around 18℃ and check weekly for evidence of damp, humidity and condensation. If you find any trace of these, unwrap the mattress to dry out, wipe the wrapping clean and re-wrap.

How should you store a mattress?

Whatever kind of mattress you own, storing it flat is the best solution to keep all the fillings in good condition: this is especially important for sprung mattresses or those using natural fillings which can become compacted, such as the wool and bamboo-filled Origin Hybrid. Memory foam and latex mattresses can be stored vertically with little chance of the fillings moving.

Never be tempted to re-roll a mattress or a mattress topper, even if you purchased a mattress in a box like the Emma NextGen Premium or the Nectar Essential Hybrid.

Can you store things on top of a mattress?

Putting anything on top of your flat, stored mattress is a big no-no. Heavy furniture items or bags of stored clothing can cause the mattress to sag and will compromise its support for your hips, spine and neck.

How long can a mattress be stored for?

A mattress can be stored for around a week with no concerns, but after this, you should check on it regularly for signs of damage. If conditions in storage are adequate, you can store your mattress long-term with no problems – though it is a good idea to open and reseal the mattress bag or plastic covering from time to time to get rid of any humidity and allow air to circulate around the mattress.

Do you need to clean the mattress after storing it?

It makes sense to give your mattress another service once you are ready to reinstate it in your home. Once transported into the desired room, unwrap the mattress and let it de-gas and breathe in a well-ventilated room for a few hours; you may like to use a fan to speed up the process and disperse any unwanted storage odours.

Once aired, repeat the cleaning steps performed before storage. Rotate the mattress regularly for the next few months to ensure contents have settled evenly and the right support is maintained.