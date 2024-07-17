Don’t miss this PIPING HOT Le Creuset mug Prime Day deal
Fancy starting off a Le Creuset mug collection, or expanding your existing one? Jump on this Amazon Prime Day deal before it ends soon
Le Creuset cookware is an investment into your kitchen and cookware that will last you many years, but for many the upfront costs are off-putting. That’s why we were so excited to find this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Le Creuset stoneware coffee mug.
If you’re quick – the sale ends at midnight tonight – you can purchase a 350ml stoneware mug for £10, down from an average price of £14 on Amazon. That’s a generous discount that brings the mug down to its lowest ever price.
You’ll need to keep in mind that this deal is exclusively for Prime members, but that includes the free 30-day Prime trial. Click on the yellow button to sign up. It’s hassle free, and remember you can cancel before the trial ends.
What’s so good about the Le Creuset stoneware mug?
- Le Creuset stoneware mugs are renowned for being durable and long-lasting, which makes the large upfront investment worth it.
- This Amazon deal has a large range of colours available, from bright orange to a more subdued charcoal so you can find something to match your existing collection. That being said, the prices may vary from colour to colour.
- As with other Le Creuset cookware, the stoneware mugs are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup as quick and easy as possible.
- Unlike most cookware, Le Creuset stoneware mugs are collectable, which means they’ll retain most of their value over time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Le Creuset stoneware mug deal?
- Many people will find that the deal price is still out of their budget – £10 on a mug is by no means cheap if you’re not dead set on collecting Le Creuset.
- As mentioned, the different mug sizes and colours may vary in price, so we’d advise double-checking the prices of each mug style before you buy.
How has the Le Creuset stoneware mug’s price changed over time on Amazon?
- The current average price of the Le Creuset stoneware mug is £14 on Amazon.
- On the Le Creuset website, the mug is priced at £15.
