Don’t miss this PIPING HOT Le Creuset mug Prime Day deal

Le Creuset cookware is an investment into your kitchen and cookware that will last you many years, but for many the upfront costs are off-putting. That’s why we were so excited to find this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Le Creuset stoneware coffee mug.

If you’re quick – the sale ends at midnight tonight – you can purchase a 350ml stoneware mug for £10, down from an average price of £14 on Amazon. That’s a generous discount that brings the mug down to its lowest ever price.