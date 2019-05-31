With summer in full swing, it’s time for Love Island to return with another classic summer season. If you’re searching for a taste of the Mallorca heat, here’s how to watch Love Island 2024 from anywhere in the world.

The hit summer series returned three weeks ago, with Maya Jama continuing her role as host. During the opening episodes, we were introduced to the islanders; Samantha, Munveer, Nicole, Ronnie, Patsy, Ciaran, Mimii, Sam, Jess, Ayo, Harriet and Sean. They shared hints of their personalities, types and what they could bring to the series this year. Since then, three islanders have already been dumped. We’re excited to watch this new batch of singles couple up over the next eight weeks and, most importantly, find out who will take home the prize of £50,000.

The show will continue its nightly episodes at 9PM on the free-to-air channel ITV2. If you miss an episode, UK viewers can catch up on all the latest drama by watching on-demand on ITVX. Or, if you’re going abroad, you can simply use a good VPN service (like ExpressVPN) to watch Love Island from wherever you are. Missed out on watching Love Island All-Stars back in January? No worries – every episode of Love Island, including previous seasons, is available to stream for free on ITVs on-demand streaming service, ITVX.

On last night’s episode, new bombshells Jessy and Trey took their villa crushes on a first date, and the aftermath has left one couple hanging on by a thread.

Firstly, a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ caused a nasty confrontation between two islanders. Nicole didn’t look pleased when Ciaran admitted to having cheated on a partner and slept with a woman thirty years older than him. This was bad enough but the real drama started when the question of being two-faced was brought up. It was here that Ciaran confronted Harriet about what she had previously said to Nicole about him, and ended with his comment, “I haven’t been second choice like three times.” This left Harriet in tears as she left the game.

Meanwhile, this may be the end for Joey and Grace. Returning from his date with bombshell Jessy, Joey said his head felt ‘scrambled’ because there was an emotional type of chemistry with Jessy that he hadn’t yet felt with Grace. Jessy also reported back to the girls that Joey hadn’t indicated he was fully closed off, which shocked both islanders and us viewers, as the two have been acting as if they were heading for the chapel any minute now.

When they had a conversation about it, it turned sour quickly, as Grace said she (thankfully for us) would not be in a love triangle. She claimed that if Joey was really happy with her, then he wouldn’t want to get to know anyone else. Then she brought up how he reacted when Omar was flirting with her. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

So, it’s official: the messiest islander award has moved from Ronnie, to Joey. We doubt he will escape bad terms with Grace, unless a full apology is in the works. But with her gone, could Jessy be the one to close Joey off for good?

We’re excited to find out.

Love Island 2024: Will there be any changes for summer Love Island?

We’re all familiar with the format of summer Love Island by now and ITV has not yet announced if there will be any major changes to the format for this year. However, following the success of the US Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars, we’re sure producers have something good up their sleeves.

As with previous seasons, the show will continue to uphold its commitment to duty of care. This includes a change introduced for the January 2023 season which made the islanders pause all social media activity for the duration of their time on the show. That means no friends, family or social media managers will be allowed to post on any islander’s behalf, which rids us of a bit of juicy family commentary but allows the islanders some peace of mind. This comes alongside a program of “comprehensive psychological support”

In the run-up to previous seasons of Love Island, producers have been known to tease fans on social media with a drip feed of animated videos. The social media accounts, which boldly claim “We own love,” have been silent since the recent Love Island season 9 reunion, so we’ll be keeping an eye out on their pages for any juicy updates. Love Island is the show that launched a thousand commentary accounts, so be sure to keep an eye on Twitter when the show airs for all the drama, hot takes and meme-able moments.

How to watch summer Love Island 2024 in the UK: ITV2 and ITVX

You can watch all the drama of summer Love Island as it happens – from the fresh faces entering the villa, to the grand finale where one couple shares the £50,000 grand prize – live on ITV2. But what’s fantastic is you don’t necessarily need a TV to do this.

Those without a TV subscription could watch live broadcasts or re-runs of the show on the ITVX website or via the ITVX app, available for free on both Android and iOS.

How to watch summer Love Island 2024 in the US or anywhere else abroad: use a good VPN service

The best way to watch ITV’s hit reality TV show from outside the UK is to use a good VPN service. While there are a ton of different VPN services, not all of them will let you watch Love Island abroad, so we’ve chosen the best two for the job.

A good VPN service will not only let you access UK streaming sites (like ITV’s free ITVX website) abroad, but it will also shield all your browsing data from everyone; this includes both your ISP and hackers who target vulnerable accounts.

ExpressVPN: Among all the VPN services we’ve tested, ExpressVPN was our favourite for streaming and bypassing the pesky geo-blocking streaming services use. Its useful 24/7 customer support will rectify any setup or connection issues that you have and a single account subscription covers five devices. You also get a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service for any reason. And since watching Love Island via ITVX is free, the total package won’t be much either since you can currently get a 49% discount on ExpressVPN by following the link below.

NordVPN: In terms of the complete package, NordVPN stood out from the rest of the competition. With 24/7 support, a thirty-day money-back guarantee, a beautiful interface and fast streaming performance, there isn’t anything more you could need to stream Love Island or do any online activity you wish. It’s also been independently audited to prove that the company is not recording any of your data so you can have complete peace of mind while on the web.

Who will host summer Love Island 2024?

Maya Jama

Following the departure of Laura Whitmore, in October 2022 ITV announced that Maya Jama will be taking the wheel, answering many viewers’ prayers to have her present the show. With delighted fans claiming that Jama could save the show from an untimely demise by adding spice and a fresh loyal fan base, we are not the only ones thrilled that she will be returning to host this year’s summer season. Richard Cowles, the managing director of Lifted Entertainment, said, “There are very few people who could fill the role of Love Island host but Maya Jama has it all.”

Love Island isn’t Jama’s first reality TV rodeo, as the television presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ has previously presented Channel 4’s The Circle as well as MTV’s True Love or True Lies. Jama will be the third person to host Love Island since the hit show began in 2015, and when she was asked about the role, she claimed, “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders.”